Hong Kong-Australia Business Association Unveils "Innovation and Technology Show Brisbane 2024" this Oct in Brisbane
Innovation and Technology Show Brisbane 2024, showcasing the future of technology. Hosted by the HKABA QLD on 10 to 11 Oct 2024 at Brisbane Convention Centre.BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hong Kong-Australia Business Association (HKABA) is thrilled to announce the **Innovation and Technology Show Brisbane 2024**, a landmark event showcasing the future of technology. This prestigious event hosted by the HKABA Queensland Chapter from 10 to 11 October 2024 at Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre.**.
With over **140 technology companies** participating, the "Innovation and Technology Show Brisbane 2024" will unveil the latest innovations poised to shape our world over the next decade. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to experience firsthand the cutting-edge products and technologies that will soon become integral to our daily lives.
Our mission is to enhance bilateral trade and investment, positioning Brisbane as a global technology hub and attracting international innovation. Local businesses will have the opportunity to showcase their solutions, fostering potential global partnerships.
This year's show is not just an exhibition but a bridge connecting Hong Kong and Australian businesses. Supported by the Hong Kong SAR government, HKABA offers incentives for SMEs to expand their reach overseas and engage in collaborative ventures. This event is open to companies in various sectors, including Smart Devices, FinTech, MedTech, Robotics, and more. It serves as a platform for fostering **long-term and sustainable cooperation**, opening doors for potential investments and partnerships between companies from both regions.
**Event Highlights:**
- **Innovative Exhibits:** Explore booths from leading tech giants and emerging startups, each presenting their vision for the future.
- **Networking Opportunities:** Engage with industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors in a dynamic environment.
- **Keynote Speeches:** Hear from thought leaders who are at the forefront of technological advancement.
- **Interactive Sessions:** Participate in workshops and demonstrations that offer a glimpse into the technology of tomorrow.
The HKABA 2024 Tech Show is more than an event; it's a catalyst for progress, fostering a collaborative ecosystem where ideas flourish and businesses thrive. We invite you to be a part of this transformative experience.
For more information and to register for the event, please visit: https://www.trybooking.com/CTMJV
**Contact:**
[Name]: Kenny Ma
[Title]: President
Hong Kong-Australia Business Association
[Email]: qld.president@hkaba.com.au
[Phone]: +61 433 699 020
