Creatio Partners with Devista Consulting to Enable More Customers in Europe with the Power of No-Code

The partnership will allow more organizations to utilize a leading no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM, driving growth

BOSTON, USA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with Devista Consulting. The new partnership will accelerate business growth through no-code workflow automation and CRM for more businesses in Europe.

Headquarted in Romania, Devista Consulting is a technology consulting firm that specializes in three core areas: Custom Product Development, Enterprise E-Commerce Solutions, and Cloud Development. The company’s focus is to enhance customer experiences and improve the business outcomes for its clients with state-of-the-art technology.

"With the integration of Creatio's no-code platform, we are amplifying our capabilities to offer even more dynamic and adaptable solutions for our clients." - Zaher Nasta, Senior Consultant & Head of Training Center.

Creatio provides its customers with the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through the unique no-code composable architecture that, in Creatio’s opinion, establishes a new era in business automation. All Creatio products are powered with composable Quantum architecture. With the Quantum architecture, all functionality is available as a set of composable elements. This means that business technologists can use them in any combination to support their unique use cases. By embracing a composable architecture, Creatio empowers no-code creators to seamlessly assemble various components, blocks, and apps to create enterprise-ready solutions that match their unique requirements without coding. All Creatio ready-to-use apps (CRM, vertical apps, etc.) are built using the composable no-code approach. 

Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.

“Through our collaboration with Devista Consulting, we aim to further empower businesses to transform and streamline their operations with no-code technology, providing the agility and flexibility they need to thrive in a dynamic market,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.

About Creatio 

Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.

About Devista Consulting

Devista Consulting is a technology consulting firm, a member of the Jnnovate group (Jnnovate is a full-stack enterprise customer-centric solutions provider) that specializes in three core areas: Custom Product Development, Enterprise E-Commerce Solutions, and Cloud Development.

Our collaborations with esteemed clients such as H&M, Essity, and Carrefour showcase our capability and expertise in enhancing both customer experiences and business outcomes.

Our mission is to co-create meaningful change with our clients through business-minded tech solutions.

Our approach goes beyond merely implementing technology; we aim to transform how our clients operate, sell, and serve their customers.

For more information, please visit www.devista.ro.

