CloudLabs and Databricks University Alliance Collaborates to Enhance Data and AI Education
CloudLabs by Spektra Systems to Deliver Databricks Lab Environments for Teaching Data Science and AI
Our partnership with Databricks underscores our dedication to providing immersive, hands-on learning opportunities that prepare students for real-world challenges”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudLabs by Spektra Systems is excited to announce a pioneering collaboration with Databricks University Alliance to introduce Databricks Lab environments designed to revolutionize data science and AI education. Unveiled at the Databricks Data and AI Summit 2024, this collaboration provides fixed-cost access to cutting-edge Databricks lab environments, significantly enhancing the accessibility and quality of Data and AI education.
— Manesh Raveendran, CEO Spektra Systems
The integration of CloudLabs’ platform with Databricks’ comprehensive data tools is set to redefine how data science is taught. By eliminating the complexities associated with backend cloud resource provisioning, this collaboration is set to simplify classroom setups, enabling a seamless teaching and learning experience.
"Databricks is thrilled to collaborate with CloudLabs to support the next generation of data scientists and AI professionals, this partnership ensures that students receive practical, hands-on experience with industry-standard tools, fostering innovation and excellence in data science education," said Rob Reed, Head of Databricks University Alliance, Databricks.
CloudLabs’ platform simplifies the workflow for educators, enabling students to acquire Databricks lab environments with the same ease as purchasing textbooks. Upon purchase, students immediately unlock a comprehensive array of Databricks features, such as DBSQL, REST API, and Unity Catalog, ensuring they are fully equipped to dive into hands-on learning experiences from day one.
"At CloudLabs, we are committed to enhancing the educational experience for data science students. Our partnership with Databricks underscores our dedication to providing immersive, hands-on learning opportunities that prepare students for real-world challenges" said Manesh Raveendran, CEO, Spektra Systems
CloudLabs offers unparalleled advantages with fixed-cost access to managed Databricks lab environments, users can maximize their productivity without worrying about fluctuating expenses. Additionally, CloudLabs provides fixed time on CPU/GPU lab environments, with extensions readily available on demand. What sets CloudLabs apart is its elimination of the requirement for bringing one's own Databricks or cloud accounts, simplifying the user experience. Furthermore, users can get Databricks lab environments with unlimited DBU credits, ensuring unrestricted experimentation and exploration. Accessible from anywhere, the Databricks labs environment guarantees flexibility and convenience. And with 24x7 support available, users can rest assured knowing assistance is just a message away.
The collaboration between CloudLabs and Databricks University Alliance represents a milestone in democratizing top-tier Data science and AI education worldwide. Discover more about our collaborative efforts and explore our offerings by visiting https://cloudlabs.ai/databricks-labs.
About CloudLabs:
CloudLabs is a cutting-edge hands-on lab platform offering immersive content experiences through virtual labs, practice tests, and online learning environments. CloudLabs boosts customer engagement and accelerates prospect generation with virtual IT labs for training, POCs, and demos. For more information, visit https://www.cloudlabs.ai.
Amit Malik
Spektra Systems
+1 425-247-0969
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn