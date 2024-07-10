Cultural Affairs Bureau launches call for the submission of articles for the Review of Culture, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the inscription of the “Historic Centre of Macao” on the World Heritage List

MACAU, July 10 - In order to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the inscription of the “Historic Centre of Macao” on the World Heritage List in 2025, the Review of Culture, an academic journal published by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, invites scholars and experts from different areas to submit academic publications related to Macao’s cultural heritage and historical studies.

The “Historic Centre of Macao” was inscribed on the UNESCO’s World Heritage List on 15 July 2005, marking it the 31st World Heritage site in China. In order to promote Macao’s cultural heritage and its related historical studies, the Review of Culture is now calling for the submission of articles about the theme of Macao’s tangible and intangible cultural heritage, specific case studies of documentary heritage, and theoretical analysis of the concept of “heritage” from the aspects of Macao’s history, geo-politics and culture.

The articles can be written in Chinese, Portuguese or English and should be submitted by email to cms.rc@um.edu.mo before 30 October 2024. The selected articles will be published in the journal in 2025 after an anonymous review process. For more information about the Style Guide for Authors and Terms of Submission, please visit the Cultural Affair Bureau’s website (https://www.icm.gov.mo/rc/?currentLang=en) or contact the editorial team by email (cms.rc@um.edu.mo).

The Review of Culture, published by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and edited by the Centre for Macau Studies of the University of Macau, was founded in 1987, with the aim of promoting studies on the history and culture of Macao. The publication is available in an international and in a Chinese version, which was recently included in the Chinese Social Sciences Citation Index (CSSCI).