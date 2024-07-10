Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,547 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,826 in the last 365 days.

"Online Food Ordering Scams" resurface

MACAU, July 10 - Recently, the Judiciary Police (PJ) has once again received reports of online food ordering scams. Fraudsters have set up social media pages offering "Chinese or Western light meal bento boxes" or "light, low-fat meals" ordering services, enticing consumers with discounts for orders in bulk or across multiple days. However, after victims placed orders and transferred hundreds to thousands of Macao Patacas via Mpay, they never received the meals and could not contact the sellers. The total losses reported by multiple victims exceeded six thousand Macao Patacas.

In light of similar scams in Macao that also resulted in financial losses, PJ would like to remind the public to remain vigilant. Offenders often commit online shopping fraud to earn money.

The Judiciary Police's Anti-Fraud Coordination Center advises the public:

  1. Avoid making transactions with strangers online, especially when ordering goods. Instead, opt for merchants with physical stores.
  2. While shopping online, beware of sellers who require you to pay first and deliver the goods later.
  3. Regularly pay attention to crime prevention information released by the police.
  4. If citizens suspect they have encountered a scam, they can use the Judiciary Police's "Anti-Fraud Program" to check the related scam risk index. They can also contact the Bureau via our anti-fraud inquiry hotline at 8800 7777 or the crime report hotline at 993 for assistance.

You just read:

"Online Food Ordering Scams" resurface

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more