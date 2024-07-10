"Online Food Ordering Scams" resurface

MACAU, July 10 - Recently, the Judiciary Police (PJ) has once again received reports of online food ordering scams. Fraudsters have set up social media pages offering "Chinese or Western light meal bento boxes" or "light, low-fat meals" ordering services, enticing consumers with discounts for orders in bulk or across multiple days. However, after victims placed orders and transferred hundreds to thousands of Macao Patacas via Mpay, they never received the meals and could not contact the sellers. The total losses reported by multiple victims exceeded six thousand Macao Patacas.

In light of similar scams in Macao that also resulted in financial losses, PJ would like to remind the public to remain vigilant. Offenders often commit online shopping fraud to earn money.

The Judiciary Police's Anti-Fraud Coordination Center advises the public: