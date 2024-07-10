TraitWare & SDP Compliance Join Forces to Enhance Security for Automotive
TraitWare® and SDP Compliance offer a FREE cybersecurity gap assessment to help ensure strong security and compliance for dealerships nationwide.
Our combined expertise and solution will help dealers navigate the intricacies of automotive security while ensuring compliance and peace of mind.”RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraitWare Inc., providing unique and proven passwordless phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA) and Single Sign-On (SSO) combined, and Sensitive Data Protect (SDP) Compliance, leading automotive data management and cybersecurity specialists, are offering a FREE cybersecurity gap assessment to ensure strong security and compliance for dealerships nationwide.
— Peter Leger - CEO, SDP Compliance
Recent cybersecurity attacks in automotive retail, including increased ransomware incidents, highlight the significant cyber risk that dealerships face today. One cyber-attack could result in crippling disruption and financial loss for businesses. Moreover, dealerships are fully responsible for protecting customer data, especially if shared with third-party service providers.
The FTC and State data privacy laws have put the onus on dealers to increase their compliance with regulations. However, being compliant does not necessarily mean a dealership is fully protected from the risks of cybersecurity attacks. Noted below are some facts that dealers need to be aware of:
➔ Auto retailing is a target sector of bad actors due to known sector technology, employee training vulnerabilities, and traditionally high-risk cybersecurity posture.
➔ The probability of data breach incidents involving auto dealers is 35%, caused by phishing infiltration vector threats, and 95% due to human error and lack of training. Credit card data and personal consumer data are the primary targets.
➔ Less than 25% of dealers fully comply with the FTC and State consumer data privacy regulations, the FTC Safeguards Rule, and the State Consumer Data Protection and Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance required by credit card companies and cyber insurance underwriters.
“TraitWare is excited to partner with SDP Compliance to offer a solution that not only strengthens security but also simplifies the user experience,” said Heath Spencer, CEO of TraitWare Inc. “Together, we are setting a new standard for digital security, making it easier for organizations to protect critical digital assets.”
SDP Compliance and TraitWare are here to help automotive companies manage this complex but necessary critical assessment. Dealers trust their expert analysis regardless of cybersecurity protection and policies in place. TraitWare and SDP understand the risks and solutions specific to automotive, including third-party service provider systems and IT environments that are often improperly assessed.
“We are thrilled to work with TraitWare to provide an integrated security solution that addresses the evolving threats in the automotive industry,” said CEO of SDP Compliance, Peter Leger. “Our combined expertise and solution will help dealers navigate the intricacies of automotive security while ensuring compliance and peace of mind.”
About TraitWare
TraitWare’s enterprise-class, patented, plug-and-play solution combines native phishing-resistant Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and Single Sign-On (SSO) to eliminate the need for any shareable secrets - making life easier for users, increasing security for organizations, and reducing IT support costs. With TraitWare, enterprises can manage all authentications from a single console. The award-winning authentication platform and mobile app offer NIST AAL2-level authentication assurance, full end-to-end deployment options for Enterprise (SAML, OpenID Connect, OAuth 2.0, SSH) & WordPress, and simple user login, without usernames or passwords. This eliminates associated vulnerabilities, including phishing, theft, or misuse. TraitWare is the enterprise alternative to Passkeys.
About SDP Compliance
Managed services provider of cyber security solutions to ensure dealers of any size are fully compliant with the new FTC Safeguards Rule, SDP was created by automotive retail & data compliance management experts to focus on crucial GLBA/FTC Safeguards Rule, State regulatory data privacy requirements, Payment Card Industry (PCI) requirements by the credit card companies, related cyber security risks and compliance challenges facing Dealers, and now being held responsible for their third-party service providers e.g.. OEMs, DMS Providers, and other Retail Partners who have access to the dealers’ shared non-public consumer information.
Media Contacts:
TraitWare
Elizabeth Perry - +1 775-710-3999
SDP Compliance
Gary Mitchell - +1 407-342-2061
Media Contacts:
