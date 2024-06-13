TraitWare Signs Secure by Design Pledge
TraitWare Joins CISA's Secure by Design Initiative, Ensuring Security at the Core of its MFA+SSO Solution
We have always believed companies of all sizes deserve access to strong security. CISA’s ongoing efforts to encourage modern best practices and products with built-in security align with that belief.”RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraitWare® Inc., a pioneer of Phishing-Resistant Passwordless Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and Single Sign-On (SSO) combined, announces its commitment to the Secure by Design Pledge introduced by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).
— Heath Spencer - CEO, TraitWare
CISA’s Secure by Design Initiative implements the White House’s National Cybersecurity Strategy and is a global call to action. It is an attempt to shift the responsibility of security from end users and individuals to technology manufacturers. Companies are urged to produce products with security built in from the design level of development. As CISA Director Jen Easterly said, companies who adhere to these parameters will help create a world “where technology is safe and secure right out of the box.”
The Secure by Design Pledge consists of seven goals that express the company’s commitment to ensure secure application development and deployment practices and contribute to improved cybersecurity for users worldwide.
The seven goals of the pledge are:
1. Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) across products
2. Reducing exploitable default passwords across products
3. Reducing entire classes of vulnerabilities
4. Security patches - making it easier for customers to install them
5. Releasing a vulnerability disclosure policy (VDP)
6. Issue Common Vulnerability and Exposures (CVEs) records in a timely fashion
7. Evidence of intrusions - enabling customers to gather any evidence of intrusions affecting products
One of the first 125 national organizations to sign the pledge, TraitWare offers a unique phishing-resistant passwordless solution with built-in single-step MFA, enhancing security and improving user experience - from enrollment to login.
"We have always believed that companies of all sizes deserve access to strong security,” says TraitWare CEO Heath Spencer. “CISA’s ongoing efforts to encourage modern best practices and products with built-in security align with that belief and our mission to provide companies with a solid defense against cyberattack. We support CISA’s call on companies to 'do better' to ensure strong security for all. "
From the outset, TraitWare engineered a solution with superior security and simplicity at its core, eliminating the need for usernames and passwords. By removing shareable secrets from login and replacing them with up to 5 transparent phishing-resistant factors, TraitWare reduces friction and eliminates the #1 cause behind cyberattacks—the Password. Single Sign-On (SSO) empowers users and admins with easy access control from a single console.
About TraitWare
TraitWare is the world’s first end-to-end passwordless MFA Identity Provider. Their enterprise-class, patented, and plug-and-play solution combines native Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and Single Sign-On (SSO), eliminating the need for usernames and passwords while making life easier for users, increasing security for organizations, and reducing IT support costs. With TraitWare, managed service providers (MSPs) and enterprises of any size can manage all software authentications from a single console. Their award-winning authentication platform and mobile app offers NIST AAL2-level authentication assurance, full end-to-end deployment options for Enterprise (SAML, OpenID Connect, OAuth 2.0, SSH), and simple user login without usernames and passwords. With no shareable secrets, TraitWare eliminates associated vulnerabilities, including phishing, theft, and misuse. For more information, visit www.traitware.com or email contact@traitware.com. Follow on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.
