Lambert Sports Clinic and Your PT Hub Partner to Empower Personal Trainers in Boosting Client Longevity and Wellness
We are thrilled to collaborate with Your PT Hub to empower personal trainers with the tools they need to enhance client outcomes”LONDON, UK, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lambert Sports Clinic is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Your PT Hub, Central London based, designed to empower personal trainers with enhanced tools and services to improve client longevity and wellness. This collaboration combines expert personal training, tailored nutrition plans, and comprehensive health checks to deliver an unparalleled health and wellness program.
Empowering Personal Trainers
This partnership equips personal trainers with the resources they need to provide a superior level of service to their clients. By integrating Lambert Sports Clinic’s comprehensive health assessments and services, trainers can now offer:
Personalised Fitness Plans: Customised training programs informed by detailed health data.
Advanced Nutrition Plans: Expert dietary guidance tailored to individual health needs and goals.
Comprehensive Health Checks: Thorough health assessments conducted by Lambert Sports Clinic and validated by CQC-certified GPs.
Enhancing Longevity and Wellness
In a time when biohacking and longevity are key health trends, this partnership enables personal trainers to offer data-driven, medically validated advice and services. Clients benefit from an integrated approach to health that combines fitness, nutrition, and medical guidance from certified professionals, ultimately enhancing their longevity and overall wellness.
Quality and Expertise
Lambert Sports Clinic ensures all health assessments and services are provided by fully qualified GPs, nutritionists, and personal trainers. This guarantees that clients receive the most accurate and beneficial guidance for their health and wellness journey.
Quotes from Leaders
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Your PT Hub to empower personal trainers with the tools they need to enhance client outcomes," said Bruno Pereira, Founder at Lambert Sports Clinic. "Our combined expertise will help individuals achieve their wellness goals and improve their longevity."
"Nick Fairhead, Founder at Your PT Hub, commented, "This partnership significantly elevates the level of service our trainers can provide. By integrating comprehensive health data and professional medical advice, we are setting a new standard for personal training and client wellness."
About Lambert Sports Clinic
Established in 2022, Lambert Sports Clinic offers a wide range of health services, including physiotherapy, sports massage, nutrition, and GP services. The clinic is dedicated to providing exceptional patient care and promoting overall wellness, supported by a team of highly qualified professionals and CQC certification.
About Your PT Hub
Your PT Hub is a premier gym, Central London based, dedicated to personal trainers, offering state-of-the-art tools and resources to create personalised training programs. Committed to enhancing the personal training experience, Your PT Hub supports trainers and clients in achieving their fitness and wellness goals, while also promoting increased longevity.
