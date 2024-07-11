.ART and HUG Announce Strategic Partnership to Empower Artists

WASHINGTON, USA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- .ART Registry, operator of the leading domain for the art and creative world, and HUG, a global community for artists and art lovers founded by Randi Zuckerberg and Debbie Soon, are excited to announce a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the digital presence of artists and providing comprehensive support through joint initiatives.

Among other initiatives, the partnership will offer HUG members the opportunity to get their first year of a standard .ART domain for free, or 50% off a premium domain. This initiative is designed to make it easier for artists to establish a professional online presence and connect their .ART domain directly to their HUG profile.

Ulvi Kasimov, Founder of .ART, stated, "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to support the artistic community by providing them with the digital tools they need to succeed. We are thrilled to collaborate with HUG, a platform that shares our dedication to empowering artists."

Randi Zuckerberg, Co-founder of HUG, added, “At HUG, we are committed to offering artists the best resources and opportunities to showcase and sell their work. We are thrilled to partner with .ART to provide our creative community another powerful addition to their toolkit so that they can develop a memorable and recognizable presence online.”

In addition to the domain offerings, .ART and HUG will collaborate on promoting each other's services. .ART will highlight HUG’s Open Call opportunities and educational programs to its community, while HUG will promote .ART's web3 capabilities, including Ethereum Name Service (ENS) features, particularly beneficial for NFT artists in the HUG community.

Debbie Soon, Co-founder of HUG, commented, "This collaboration is a natural extension of our efforts to serve our mission of helping artists become successful entrepreneurs. By integrating .ART domains with our platform, we are making it even easier for artists to manage their online identities, both onchain and offchain, and in doing so reach a wider audience.”

Both companies will actively promote the partnership through blogs, social media, and email campaigns, emphasizing synergy and mutual benefits. They will also explore other collaborative opportunities such as joint educational programs, workshops, and events to engage the artistic community further.

About .ART Registry

Launched in 2016 through an exclusive agreement with UK Creative Ideas Ltd and ICANN, .ART began as a pioneering domain registry and is actively evolving its mission to become the definitive digital archive for all art and cultural objects. With over 411,330 domains registered in 170+ countries, .ART serves a diverse community of creatives, artists, museums, businesses, and brands passionate about the arts.

Setting the standard for digital identity in the art world, .ART offers cutting-edge registry infrastructure built on the reliability and stability of current internet technologies while also leveraging Web3 and Blockchain innovations. Utilizing its patented "Digital Twin" process, the new ID.art platform offers credentialing and a suite of services that empower creatives to digitize, promote, and monetize any object—be it physical or digital.

Operating from international offices in London, Beijing, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C., and supported by a robust network of global Ambassadors, .ART is steadfast in its commitment to merge technology and art on a global scale. A portion of .ART’s revenue actively supports philanthropic initiatives, including the Art Therapy Initiative to promote the healing powers of art. Learn more at www.art.art. Register .ART domains at www.get.art or any domain name registrar such as GoDaddy, Namecheap, and others.

About HUG

Founded by Facebook live creator and Tony Award-winning producer Randi Zuckerberg, HUG (thehug.xyz, also known as hug.art) is an inclusive social marketplace that provides artists with tooling to showcase and sell both physical and digital work, while also connecting them with one-of-a-kind opportunities for their art. As of June 2024, HUG has a global arts community of 25,000+ users spanning 150 countries, having placed thousands of artists into exhibitions and distributing over $200,000 in grants and scholarships.

Media Contacts:

HUG:

Press@TheHug.xyz