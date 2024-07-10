Meet the Young Inventors Prize winners for the European Inventor Award 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- • Rochelle Niemeijer (Netherlands) was awarded first place, followed by Valentyn Frechka (Ukraine) in second and Khaoula Ben Ahmed, Ghofrane Ayari, Souleima Ben Temime and Sirine Ayari (Tunisia) in third place
• The Young Inventors Prize celebrates young innovators aged 30 and younger who are addressing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals through their inventive solutions
• Next generation of the Young Inventors Prize in 2025 to take place in Iceland
Munich, 9 July 2024 – The European Patent Office (EPO) today announced the winners of the Young Inventor Prize at the European Inventor Award 2024: Rochelle Niemeijer (Netherlands) was awarded first place, followed by Valentyn Frechka (Ukraine) in second and Khaoula Ben Ahmed, Ghofrane Ayari, Souleima Ben Temime and Sirine Ayari (Tunisia) in third place.
Celebrated for the first time in 2022 the Young Inventors Prize encourages the inventive prowess of the younger generation of inventors across different technology sectors and geographical regions. Unlike the candidates of the traditional categories of the European Inventor Award, the Young Inventors Prize does not require candidates to have a granted European patent. The Prize includes a financial incentive to support the winners’ ongoing projects: the winner receives EUR 20,000, the second and third-placed finalists receive EUR 10,000 and EUR 5,000, respectively.
First place: Rochelle Niemeijer, a 29-year-old Dutch scientist, won first place for her portable AI-driven chemistry kit that quickly identifies bacteria causing infections like urinary tract infections. This invention allows for faster and more accurate medical treatment decisions. Find out more about the inventor here:
https://www.epo.org/en/news-events/european-inventor-award/meet-the-finalists/rochelle-niemeijer
Second place: Valentyn Frechka, a 23-year-old Ukrainian inventor, ranked second for developing a method to turn fallen leaves into sustainably made paper, significantly reducing the need for tree harvesting in paper production. Find out more about the inventor here:
https://www.epo.org/en/news-events/european-inventor-award/meet-the-finalists/valentyn-frechka
Third place: The young Tunisian team of Khaoula Ben Ahmed, Ghofrane Ayari, Souleima Ben Temime, and Sirine Ayari were awarded third place for their innovative smart wheelchair control system, which enhances mobility and autonomy for individuals with physical disabilities. Find out more about the inventor here: https://www.epo.org/en/news-events/european-inventor-award/meet-the-finalists/khaoula-ben-ahmed-ghofrane-ayari-souleima
Next generation of the Young Inventors Prize in 2025 to take place in Iceland
During today's ceremony in Malta, the European Patent Office (EPO) was excited to announce a new concept for the award, starting in 2025. From next year onward, the award will be held biennially, with the upcoming edition focusing on young innovators below 30 years-old whose inventions address one or more United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). An independent jury of former finalists will evaluate the entries, ensuring a fair and insightful selection process that honours the innovative spirit and achievements of the next generation of inventors. The 2025 edition will be celebrated in Iceland, marking the first of these newly biennial-focused awards, and the nominations period for all technological fields remains open from today until the end of September.
In alternating years, starting in 2026, the EPO will return to the original concept of the European Inventor Award, featuring its traditional categories of ‘Industry’, ‘Research’, ‘SMEs’, ‘Non-EPO countries’, ‘Lifetime Achievement’ and ‘Popular Prize’.
Media contacts European Patent Office
Luis Berenguer Giménez
Principal Director Communication / EPO spokesperson
EPO press desk
press@epo.org
Tel.: +49 89 2399-1833
About the European Inventor Award
The European Inventor Award is one of Europe's most prestigious innovation prizes. Launched by the EPO in 2006, the award honours individuals and teams, who have come up with solutions to some of the biggest challenges of our time. The finalists and winners are selected by an independent jury comprising former Award finalists. Together, they examine the proposals for their contribution towards technical progress, social and sustainable development, and economic prosperity. All inventors must have been granted a European patent for their invention.
About the EPO
With 6,300 staff members, the European Patent Office (EPO) is one of the largest public service institutions in Europe. Headquartered in Munich with offices in Berlin, Brussels, The Hague and Vienna, the EPO was founded with the aim of strengthening co-operation on patents in Europe. Through the EPO's centralised patent granting procedure, inventors are able to obtain high-quality patent protection in up to 45 countries, covering a market of some 700 million people. The EPO is also the world's leading authority in patent information and patent searching.
Morganna Anjos
