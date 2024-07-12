"The Eu Gem Ham: Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO" campaign prepares to tell the secrets of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO
History, region, spices and a strict production are the peculiarities that will unveil to Australian consumers through a a structured communication programCARPEGNA, PESARO - URBINO, ITALY, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Masterclasses and tasting days but also collaborations with influencers, adv, multimedia materials, social channel and a dynamic website www.gemham.eu will allow to reveal numbers and secrets of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO to Australian consumers through the project "The Eu Gem Ham: Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO."
Focus, declined on the different touchpoints, will be on the peculiarities of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, starting with its origins that date back to the Middle Ages, at the beginning of the 1400s, and arriving to the present day maintaining intact the rigorous traditional methods and curing recipes that expert pork butchers have handed down and proudly preserved.
The land that has contributed significantly to the final yield of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO will also be narrated. As Marco Pulici, vice-president of the Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO Consortium, points out: "In the green heart of central Italy, amidst hills, natural pastures, woodlands and a total absence of industrial settlements, the Adriatic sea breeze meets the mountain air of the Apennines that favours the development of a pure microclimate particularly suited to the processing of this ham, synonymous with authenticity, safety, traceability”.
Aussies will also discover how what makes Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO distinctive in the panorama of cured raw hams is the special secret mix of spices with which it is stuccoed. It is the processing phase, known as “stuccatura”, which consists of protecting the surface not covered by the rind with a pepper and paprika-based putty, that gives Carpegna PDO its sweet, penetrating aroma of cured meat and its tender, elastic texture.
Pulici concludes: "This campaign 'The Eu Gem Ham: Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO' is also an opportunity to shed light on the numbers that allow our product to be recognised with the quality mark i.e. just three Italian regions allowed for the origin of the meat, 10 months the minimum age of the pig before it can be slaughtered, 12 kg the minimum weight that the hams must be during the curing phase, 14 months the time required for curing and, lastly, a brand marking that certifies its origin".
These insights and many other details on Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, can be found on Consortium Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO website www.consorzioprosciuttodicarpegna.it, and soon on the official website of the European Union co-financed campaign “The Eu Gem Ham: Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO”: www.gemham.eu, as well as on the Instagram account @consorzio_carpegna.
