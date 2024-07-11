Common Warts Market Report 2034: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Common Warts Market Insights Report

Common Warts companies are Nielsen BioSciences, Veloce BioPharma, Verrica Pharmaceutical, Maruho Co., Aclaris Therapeutics, and others

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Common Warts Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Common Warts, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Common Warts market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Common Warts market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Common Warts Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Common Warts Market Report:

The Common Warts market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

The prevalence of common warts appears to be on the rise, due to increased awareness and diagnosis of these skin lesions, prompting more individuals to seek medical attention. Changes in lifestyle, such as increased exposure to potential risk factors like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and weakened immune systems, may be fueling the uptick in cases.

While common warts are widely prevalent, comprehensive epidemiological data remains elusive, with prevalence studies often targeting specific groups and this variability stems from diverse risk factors, sociodemographic elements, and variations in study conditions. Even diagnosis is challenging due to variability in presentation, and lack of defined guidelines.

The main goal when treating warts is to eradicate the lesions while attempting to minimize pain, avoid scarring, and prevent a recurrence. The current treatment landscape can be divided into three groups, physical or chemical methods, immune-modulating agents, and antiproliferative agents. These include the use of salicylic acid, cryotherapy, use of imiquimod, etc.

According to DelveInsight analysis, in the current regime, salicylic acid generated more than 50% of the common warts market revenue, in the US in 2023.

There are no approved products for common warts and none of these therapies are curative, with high chances of disease recurrence. The common wart presents a significant unmet need in terms of effective treatment options. Novel approaches incorporating advanced technologies or immunomodulatory agents hold promise in addressing this gap by targeting the underlying viral infection and bolstering the body's immune response.

Various therapies are being developed by companies like Nielsen BioSciences, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals, among others that hold promise to change the treatment regime, and significantly impact the common warts market space. These drugs have the potential to be approved during the forecast period, and they are projected to provide a positive impetus to the common warts market dynamics, as they would address a major unmet in the common warts treatment landscape.

Key Common Warts Companies: Nielsen BioSciences, Veloce BioPharma, Verrica Pharmaceutical, Maruho Co., Aclaris Therapeutics, and others

Key Common Warts Therapies: CANDIN, VP-102, and others

The Common Warts market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Common Warts pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Common Warts market dynamics.

Common Warts Overview

Common warts, also known as verruca vulgaris, are caused by nonmalignant strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV). These small, grainy skin growths typically appear on fingers or hands. Common warts have a rough texture and often display tiny black dots, which are clotted blood vessels. It can take anywhere from two to six months for a wart to develop after exposure to the virus.

Distinguishing common warts from other types like genital, filiform, and plantar warts is relatively straightforward. They are most commonly found on the hands or fingers but can also occur on knees, ankles, arms, and legs. While the majority of warts are asymptomatic, they can sometimes cause cosmetic concerns and, in a small percentage of cases, local discomfort. Most warts are not bothersome, though some may itch, feel tight, or produce a sensation of pressure. Warts on the feet, especially on the soles, can be painful. Some warts exhibit small black or brown dots due to clotted blood from leaking capillaries.

Wart viruses primarily spread through direct skin contact but can also be transmitted by touching contaminated objects like towels or razors. They tend to infect moist, soft, or damaged skin more easily.

Diagnosing verruca vulgaris typically involves removing a small piece of the growth through a procedure called biopsy or entirely excising the growth. The tissue sample is then examined under a microscope by a pathologist.

While warts often disappear within a year or two and are generally considered a minor inconvenience, they are contagious and can spread by shedding virus particles to nearby areas, causing new warts. Some individuals may experience chronic issues with warts that persist or continually reappear, which warrants medical evaluation as certain skin cancers can resemble warts.

Although many warts resolve on their own, some require treatment. Treatment aims to destroy the wart, stimulate the immune system to combat the virus, or both. It can take weeks or months for treatment to be effective, and even with treatment, warts may recur or spread.

Current off-label treatments for common warts include salicylic acid, freezing (cryotherapy), laser therapy, and other antiviral products such as 5-fluorouracil and imiquimod, particularly for severe or recurrent cases. However, there remains a need for approved therapies that are both effective and widely available.



Common Warts Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

There were around 14 million diagnosed prevalent cases of common warts in the 7MM, in 2023. These cases are expected to rise significantly by 2034, due to an increase in disease awareness and improved diagnosis.

The US had the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of common warts among the 7MM, accounting for nearly 20% of the total cases in 2023.

Among EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest percentage of cases, with nearly 25% of the total cases in EU4 and the UK, followed by France, the UK, Italy, and Spain.

As per DelveInsight analysis, Japan, accounted for the least diagnosed prevalent cases of common warts, among the 7MM countries, with nearly 1.3 million cases in 2023.

According to various data available, common warts affect males and females equally, with a very slight difference observed between the two genders.

Common Warts Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Common Warts market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Common Warts

Prevalent Cases of Common Warts by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Common Warts

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Common Warts

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Common Warts epidemiology trends @ Common Warts Epidemiology Forecast

Common Warts Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Common Warts market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Common Warts market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Common Warts Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Common Warts Emerging Therapies and Key Companies

CANDIN: Nielsen BioSciences/Maruho

VP-102: Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Common Warts market share @ Common Warts Treatment Landscape

Common Warts Market Outlook

While most warts resolve on their own, some require treatment aimed at destroying the wart, stimulating immune responses against the virus, or both. Treatment may span weeks or months, yet warts often recur or spread despite intervention.

Treatment strategies can be categorized into three main groups: physical or chemical destruction, immune-modulating agents, and antiproliferative agents. Physical methods involve cryotherapy, curettage, surgical excision, and laser therapy, while chemical methods include keratolytic agents like salicylic acid and caustic agents such as silver nitrate.

Salicylic acid, widely available over-the-counter, gradually removes wart layers. Cryotherapy induces blistering, leading to dead tissue shedding, albeit with potential side effects like pain and skin discoloration. Trichloroacetic acid requires weekly applications with burning and stinging side effects. However, these methods may result in larger wounds and higher recurrence rates.

Non-destructive methods target the virus directly with antimitotic agents like bleomycin and 5-fluorouracil, inhibiting infected cell replication. Bleomycin, administered intralesionally, treats stubborn warts despite limited clinical data supporting its efficacy. Immunotherapy drugs like cimetidine and ranitidine aim to trigger immune responses against viral infections.

Currently, salicylic acid dominates the treatment landscape for warts, but there is a demand for innovative therapies to enhance treatment outcomes. The Common Warts market is witnessing advancements with emerging therapeutic options from key players such as Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Nielsen BioSciences, and Maruho. These developments promise to address unmet medical needs and improve patient outcomes in the future.

Scope of the Common Warts Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Common Warts Companies: Nielsen BioSciences, Veloce BioPharma, Verrica Pharmaceutical, Maruho Co., Aclaris Therapeutics, and others

Key Common Warts Therapies: CANDIN, VP-102, and others

Common Warts Therapeutic Assessment: Common Warts current marketed and Common Warts emerging therapies

Common Warts Market Dynamics: Common Warts market drivers and Common Warts market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Common Warts Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Common Warts Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Common Warts Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Common Warts

3. SWOT analysis of Common Warts

4. Common Warts Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Common Warts Market Overview at a Glance

6. Common Warts Disease Background and Overview

7. Common Warts Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Common Warts

9. Common Warts Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Common Warts Unmet Needs

11. Common Warts Emerging Therapies

12. Common Warts Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Common Warts Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Common Warts Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Common Warts Market Drivers

16. Common Warts Market Barriers

17. Common Warts Appendix

18. Common Warts Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Reports:

Common Warts Pipeline

"Common Warts Pipeline Insight, 2024" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Common Warts market. A detailed picture of the Common Warts pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Common Warts treatment guidelines.

Common Warts Epidemiology

DelveInsight's 'Common Warts Epidemiology Forecast to 2034' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Common Warts epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Latest Reports by DelveInsight

Adalimumab Biosimilar Market | Arbovirus Infection Market | Artificial Pancreas Device System Market | Dental Equipment Market | Gluten Sensitivity Market | Hypothyroidism Market | Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market | Mayus Kinase Jak Inhibitors Market | Mild Dry Eye Market | Mucopolysaccharidosis Market | Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Market | Pyoderma Gangrenosum Market | Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market | Intrathecal Pumps Market | Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market | Yellow Fever Market | Laryngeal Cancer Market | Female Infertility Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Chronic Brain Damage Market | Spain Healthcare Outlook Market | Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma Market | Asthma Diagnostic Devices Market | Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market | Airway Management Devices Market | Cough Assist Devices Market | Pulse Oximeters Market | Hemodialysis Catheter Devices Market | Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Germany Healthcare Outlook | Biopsy Devices Pipeline Insight | Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market | Infliximab Biosimilar Insight | Eosinophilic Asthma Market | Cushing Syndrome Market | Functional Dyspepsia Market | Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC) Devices Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.