Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Report 2034: Companies, Therapies, Latest Approvals by DelveInsight

Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Insights Report 2034

Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension companies are SciPharm Sarl, Bayer, and others.

DelveInsight's "Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Report:

The Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

Key Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension Companies: SciPharm Sarl, Bayer, and others

Key Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension Therapies: ADEMPAS (riociguat), Treprostinil, and others

The Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension market dynamics.

Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension Overview

CTEPH is a rare pulmonary vascular disease characterized by the presence of macroscopic thromboembolic lesions and microscopic changes in the pulmonary vasculature. It is clinically defined by a mean pulmonary artery pressure ≥25 mmHg at rest persisting for at least 6 weeks after acute pulmonary artery embolism.

The disease arises from incomplete resolution of acute pulmonary emboli, leading to the formation of fibrotic material within the pulmonary arteries. This fibrotic material obstructs blood flow, increases pulmonary vascular resistance, and can eventually cause right heart failure. Symptoms of CTEPH, such as shortness of breath, edema, fatigue, and chest pain, often overlap with those of more common diseases, which can delay diagnosis. Symptom severity varies depending on the extent of pulmonary vascular obstruction.

Diagnosing CTEPH requires a high level of suspicion. Key diagnostic tools include ventilation/perfusion (V/Q) lung scans, pulmonary angiography, echocardiography, and right heart catheterization to assess pulmonary hypertension severity and right heart function.

The primary treatment for CTEPH is pulmonary endarterectomy (PEA), a surgical procedure aimed at removing organized thromboembolic material from the pulmonary arteries. Patients who are not candidates for PEA or have residual disease may benefit from medical therapy, including pulmonary vasodilators like riociguat (ADEMPAS), which has been shown to improve exercise capacity and hemodynamics in CTEPH patients.

The goal of treatment is to improve pulmonary hemodynamics and quality of life. Adjunctive therapies such as diuretics and oxygen therapy may also be used. Currently, riociguat (ADEMPAS) from Bayer is the only approved drug specifically for optimal medical treatment of CTEPH. Off-label use of anticoagulants, diuretics, endothelin receptor antagonists, prostacyclin analogs, and phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitors may be considered, particularly in cases of heart failure or hypoxemia.

Lifelong anticoagulation is recommended, even after PEA, although the efficacy and safety of newer oral anticoagulants in this context have not been well studied. Pharmaceutical treatments may help alleviate behavioral symptoms associated with CTEPH, such as irritability, aggression, and self-injurious behavior.



Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

As per analysis, CTEPH is a life-threatening disease that occurs in about 1% to 4% of patients who have pulmonary thromboembolism. A certain proportion of patients diagnosed with acute pulmonary embolism progress to and develop CTEPH.

The rate of CTEPH diagnosis varies from approximately 10% in Europe to about 30% in the US. Based on our analysis it is estimated that prevalence estimates range from 3 to 30 cases per million individuals. It is challenging to assess the actual prevalence, due to its rarity and potential underdiagnosis. But despite its rarity, CTEPH is associated with a high mortality rate.

As per analysis, women accounted for a higher percentage of CTEPH prevalent cases approximately 50% percent, compared to males with approximately 45%. The analysis also suggests age dependence, with a peak in CTEPH cases among older individuals around 70 years, especially those associated with other medical conditions.

Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension

Prevalent Cases of Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension

Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension Marketed Drugs

ADEMPAS (riociguat): BAYER

Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension Emerging Drugs

Treprostinil: SciPharm Sarl



Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Outlook

The Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension (CTEPH) market is projected to expand in the forecasted period. Key drivers contributing to this positive outlook include heightened awareness and increased prevalence of CTEPH, advancements in diagnostic techniques, and approvals for novel treatments beyond traditional pulmonary thromboendarterectomy (PTE) surgery, which remains the primary curative option.

PTE surgery is considered the treatment of choice for CTEPH, capable of potentially curing the condition. However, not all patients are suitable candidates for PTE due to factors such as the location or extent of thromboembolic material or the presence of other health conditions. In such cases, medical therapies become the mainstay of treatment.

Medical management of CTEPH involves the use of anticoagulants and therapies commonly prescribed for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), such as endothelin receptor antagonists, phosphodiesterase type-5 inhibitors, and soluble guanylate cyclase stimulators like ADEMPAS (riociguat), the sole approved medication specifically for CTEPH.

For patients ineligible for PTE surgery, alternative interventional procedures may be considered, including balloon pulmonary angioplasty and lung transplantation. Balloon pulmonary angioplasty has emerged as a viable intervention for non-surgical candidates with CTEPH. In cases where neither PTE nor balloon angioplasty is feasible, lung transplantation remains an option.

Ongoing research and dedicated efforts offer hope for more effective treatments and potentially a cure for this challenging condition in the future. According to DelveInsight, significant changes are anticipated in the CTEPH market across the 7MM during the period from 2020 to 2034.

Scope of the Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension Companies: SciPharm Sarl, Bayer, and others

Key Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension Therapies: ADEMPAS (riociguat), Treprostinil, and others

Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension current marketed and Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension emerging therapies

Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Dynamics: Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension market drivers and Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension

3. SWOT analysis of Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension

4. Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Overview at a Glance

6. Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension Disease Background and Overview

7. Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension

9. Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension Unmet Needs

11. Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension Emerging Therapies

12. Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Drivers

16. Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Barriers

17. Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension Appendix

18. Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

