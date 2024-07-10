After experiencing a manic episode, Vhea was detained under the Mental Health Act and diagnosed with bipolar disorder. With support from her family and friends, she now works as a mental health nurse, hopeful for the future.

I wanted to start this by sharing how I see myself. I see myself as loving, compassionate and thoughtful. I particularly enjoy singing, dancing, reading, writing and learning Spanish. I commenced my blog this way because once you have a diagnosis of a mental illness, it is so easy to allow this to define and shape your identity. I am more than my bipolar disorder.

In 2020 as an eighteen year old, I underwent a manic episode during quarantine, which led to a two month psychiatric admission under Section 3 of the Mental Health Act. I exhibited all the symptoms - the grandiosity, hyperactivity, impulsivity, sleepless nights, delusions, auditory and visual hallucinations.

I was in disbelief that I was unwell and refused to be sent by my family to hospital. To me, I was happy and on cloud nine. My mania and psychosis caused me to have such a massive disconnect from reality.

What I held onto, during my admission, was my faith in Christianity. This brought me everlasting hope, to the point I assumed I was in heaven and was constantly singing worship songs. In an environment, which was meant to be of great distress and anxiety, I was rejoicing.