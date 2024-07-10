ByteBridge Expands Partnership with Neat in Singapore

SINGAPORE, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global IT solutions provider ByteBridge has recently announced the expansion of its partnership with leading video conferencing device company Neat in Southeast Asia and the US. ByteBridge will now be recognized as Neat’s Authorised Advance Pro Partner for Year 2024 in Singapore.

Neat, a company based in Norway, focuses on creating devices designed to improve video conferencing experiences, tailored for hybrid work settings. Their products effortlessly integrate with Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and other widely-used business applications like Miro.

The partnership marks a significant step for ByteBridge, renowned for offering comprehensive IT infrastructure, data center, and unified communications solutions to clients across the globe. As a part of Neat’s partner network, ByteBridge has rich experience of delivering Zoom and Teams solutions through Neat devices across countries.

“We are delighted to join Neat’s Advanced Pro Partner network and provide better service and support for our customers in Singapore,” said Vivian Qi, General Manager, APAC. “This partnership enables us to enhance customer experiences with improved support and service offerings.”

“We are excited to deepen our partnership with ByteBridge in Singapore,” said Niko Walraven, Area Vice President APAC, Neat. "ByteBridge has shown great dedication and expertise in delivering our video conferencing solutions. We look forward to working together to provide excellent support and service for our customers in the region."

From 2021, ByteBridge (also known as Shanghai Ruiji Technology Co. Ltd.) has been collaborating with Neat in China, growing the market and business together. In 2023, ByteBridge was honored to have received the Marketing Excellence Award from Neat.

With this expanded partnership, ByteBridge aims to enhance customer experience by offering Neat solutions and broader support tailored to the evolving needs of businesses across regions.

About ByteBridge

ByteBridge is an IT solutions provider located in Hayward, CA. Our expertise encompasses data centers, enterprise IT, and unified communications, allowing us to offer innovative solutions that seamlessly bridge technological gaps.

Guided by our vision of “Bridging Visions, Shaping Futures,” our mission is to empower every organization to easily access technology globally and achieve more. With a proven track record of serving some of the world’s top international companies, ByteBridge is a trusted partner for businesses seeking innovative IT solutions.

About Neat

Neat is a Norwegian video technology company providing a complete portfolio of pioneering devices that address any space in today's modern workplace.

Designing engaging experiences that allow you to meet, create and collaborate whenever, wherever and however you want, Neat devices natively support Microsoft Teams, Zoom and a range of compelling business applications.