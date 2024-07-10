King Faisal University Achieves Notable Local and International Milestones in 2024

AL-AHSA, SAUDI ARABIA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a remarkable year of accomplishments, King Faisal University (KFU) has achieved significant local and international recognition in the academic year of 2023-2024. The university's faculty and student members have driven its success through notable international rankings, participations, and pioneering initiatives.

At the international level, KFU made a notable splash on the global stage by securing the 23rd position worldwide, 7th in Asia, and 2nd in the Arab, African, and European regions for the number of patents granted. This recognition is based on 107 patents awarded by the US Patent Office in 2023. These achievements underscore KFU's contributions to critical areas such as food security and environmental sustainability. The university leverages its faculty's expertise and specialized research centers to advance these fields, aiming to transform innovations into economic products that address global challenges.

The university's commitment to sustainability has also been recognized in academic rankings. KFU was placed 99th globally and within the top 100 universities in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2024, which assess institutions based on the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This ranking reflects KFU’s alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals. The evaluation is based on meticulously calibrated indicators across four broad areas: research, stewardship, outreach, and teaching, tailored to each of the 17 SDGs.

Further highlighting its academic excellence, five KFU majors ranked among the top 500 globally in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023. These disciplines include Chemical Engineering, Medicine, Chemistry, Pharmacy, and Computer Science.

KFU's innovation was on display at the 49th Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions in Switzerland, where the university competed against over 1,000 inventions from 45 countries. KFU secured six medals: one gold, three silver, and two bronze.

In the realm of e-learning and training, KFU received three awards from the National Center for e-Learning's Innovation in Education and Training Award 2023. The university was the first to achieve accolades in all three categories: Excellence, Innovation, and Impact. The Excellence award recognizes the highest compliance with standards in higher education programs. The Innovation award honors technological and practice-related innovations in e-learning and training. The Impact award acknowledges institutions that create significant impact through human capacity development and e-learning initiatives, particularly through the OERx branch.

In line with its institutional identity, KFU strives to align with the demands of development and the labor market amidst the transformations of the knowledge economy and the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This forward-thinking approach has driven the university to build a distinctive model for higher education institutions in the 21st century, contributing to developmental efforts and enhancing local content.

Furthermore, KFU's research and scientific achievements play a crucial role in strengthening Saudi research infrastructure, positioning the Kingdom on the map of "knowledge economies." These efforts are closely linked to the national research priorities announced by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Research, Development, and Innovation. By aligning with these priorities, KFU contributes significantly to the nation's strategic objectives in research, development, and innovation. This is closely tied to the developmental environment flourishing in Al-Ahsa under the leadership of its governor, His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Talal. This alignment is in harmony with the Human Capability Development Program, fostering a conducive atmosphere for academic and professional growth.

These achievements mark a milestone year for King Faisal University, showcasing its dedication to academic excellence, innovation, and impactful contributions to society.