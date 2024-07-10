Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Report 2034: Epidemiology Data, Therapies, Latest Approvals by DelveInsight

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Report

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy companies are Kowa Pharmaceuticals, Trefoil Therapeutics, Alcon, and others.

Some of the key facts of the Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Report:

The Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

The Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy (FECD) market is projected to witness consistent growth throughout the forecast period (2023–2034). The market size of FECD in the 7MM is expected to increase, driven by the launch of emerging therapies.

DelveInsight’s analyst projects that among the Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy (FECD) in the 7MM approximately 35% of cases were from the US. As per our estimations, in 2022, the EU4 and the UK accounted for nearly 9.2 million diagnosed prevalent cases of FECD.

In the 7MM, the market mainly consisted of Standard of care (Hyperosmotic sodium chloride, Steroids, etc.), which generated nearly USD 850 million in 2022.

The total market size of the Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy (FECD) treatment market is anticipated to experience growth during the forecast period due to the emergence of new and effective treatments, namely, Ripasudil/K-321, TTHX1114/NM141, and others.

Key Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Companies: Kowa Pharmaceuticals, Trefoil Therapeutics, Alcon, and others

Key Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Therapies: Ripasudil (K-321), TTHX 1114, and others

The Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy market dynamics.

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Overview

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy (FECD) is a progressive hereditary disease affecting the cornea's endothelial layer. It is characterized by corneal edema, guttae formation, reduced visual acuity, and can ultimately lead to corneal blindness. FECD shows a higher prevalence in women and varies geographically across different regions in the 7MM. Genetic factors play a significant role, with mutations in genes such as COL8A2, SLC4A11, TCF4, and ZEB1 implicated in its development.

Diagnosis of FECD involves clinical examination, in vivo imaging, and laboratory examination of removed corneas. Currently, slit lamp examination, specular microscopy, corneal thickness measurement, and confocal microscopy are used for identifying FECD. There is a substantial unmet medical need to enhance the sensitivity of testing in the early stages. Despite advances like deep learning algorithms and techniques such as Scheimpflug tomography and anterior segment optical coherence tomography (AS-OCT) for improving disease diagnosis and monitoring disease progression, there remains a necessity to improve the availability and accessibility of these image analysis tools for early detection and customized therapeutic interventions.

Medical management of early FECD primarily focuses on reducing corneal edema with topical treatments like 5% sodium chloride drops, hypertonic saline drops, and ointments (ophtasyloxane) to reduce morning edema and facilitate corneal dehydration. Surgical interventions such as phototherapeutic keratectomy, amniotic membrane transplants, anterior stromal puncture, and conjunctival flaps are also utilized to relieve symptoms, particularly associated with ruptured bullae in advanced stages of the disease. Cycloplegic agents, antibiotic ointments, and patching are recommended for treating ruptured corneal bullae, with bandage contact lenses used in cases of persistent or large epithelial defects.

However, these treatments are palliative and do not address the underlying cause of the disease, which is endothelial layer dysfunction. They provide temporary relief without altering the disease course, and their frequent use may cause stinging, impacting patient acceptance.

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

DelveInsight’s analyst estimate that approximately 18.9 million Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of FECD were found in 2022 in the 7MM.

The United States exhibited the highest diagnosed prevalent population of FECD, as compared to other 7MM countries. As per DelveInsight’s estimations, the Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of FECD in the US was around 6.5 million in 2022 and is projected to increase during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness among the prevalent population.

According to DelveInsight’s estimates, the Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of FECD in EU4 and the UK were found to be 9.2 million in 2022. Throughout the study period, it is anticipated that there will be a substantial increase in cases for all contributing countries. The highest proportion of FECD cases was reported in Germany among the EU4 countries, while the least number of cases was found in Spain.

The estimates show the Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of FECD in Japan was found to be around 3 million in 2022, which is estimated to decrease by 2034 because of the decreasing country population.

The Gender-specific Cases of FECD in the 7MM were ~12.3 million for females and ~6.6 million for males in 2022 and are expected to increase within the forecast period (2023–2034). The increased prevalence in females is likely due to a combination of factors, including gender differences in behavior and neural development, and others.

According to the analysis performed by DelveInsight's experts, the Age-specific Cases of FECD were categorized into 40–49, 50−59, 60−69, 70−79, and ≥80 years. The higher number of cases (~1.9 million) was accounted for by the 50−59 year age group in 2022 in the US.

The Grade-specific Cases of FECD were categorized into Grade 1–3 and Grade 4–6. According to DelveInsight estimates, patients with Grade 1–3 FECD were higher (~6.8 million) than patients with Grade 4–6 FECD (~2.4 million) in the EU4 and the UK.

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy

Prevalent Cases of Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Emerging Drugs

TTHX 1114: Trefoil Therapeutics

Ripasudil (K-321): Kowa Pharmaceuticals

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Outlook

The market for FECD is expected to experience positive growth with the approval of potential drugs like Ripasudil/K-321, TTHX1114/NM141, and others.

The total market size of FECD in the 7MM reached approximately USD 850 million in 2022. Projections indicate a substantial growth during the forecast period.

Out of the 7MM, the United States dominated the market in 2022, representing the largest share at nearly 46%.

In 2022, EU4 and the UK captured an estimated USD 330 million, which is anticipated to increase at a substantial CAGR. Among the European countries, Germany covered the largest market share in 2022, followed by Italy, France, and the UK. Spain accounted for the least market in the same year.

Japan alone represented approximately 16% of the total FECD market in 2022, projected to increase at a substantial CAGR during the study period.

The total market size of the FECD treatment market is anticipated to experience growth during the forecast period due to the emergence of new and effective treatments.

Scope of the Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Companies: Kowa Pharmaceuticals, Trefoil Therapeutics, Alcon, and others

Key Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Therapies: Ripasudil (K-321), TTHX 1114, and others

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Therapeutic Assessment: Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy current marketed and Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy emerging therapies

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Dynamics: Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy market drivers and Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy

3. SWOT analysis of Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy

4. Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Overview at a Glance

6. Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Disease Background and Overview

7. Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy

9. Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Unmet Needs

11. Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Emerging Therapies

12. Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Drivers

16. Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Barriers

17. Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Appendix

18. Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

