Cocaine Intoxication Market Report 2034: Epidemiology Data, Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Cocaine Intoxication Market Insights Report

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Cocaine Intoxication Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Cocaine Intoxication, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cocaine Intoxication market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Cocaine Intoxication Market Report:

The Cocaine Intoxication market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

Cocaine intoxication presents a multifaceted challenge, encompassing medical emergencies, societal impacts, addiction, and the need for comprehensive strategies addressing prevention, treatment, and harm reduction.

The projected rise in emergency visits due to cocaine in the US may stem from shifting drug trends, economic factors, policy changes, mental health issues, and accessibility to treatment.

The United States showed the highest emergency visits population of cocaine compared to other 7MM countries. As per DelveInsight’s estimates, in 2023, the country alone accounts for ~56% of total emergency visits due to cocaine, in the 7MM countries.

In 2023, the market size of Cocaine Intoxication was highest in the US among the 7MM accounting for approximately USD 84 million that is further expected to increase by 2034.

Despite of high number of emergency visits for cocaine use of around 981 thousand in 2023 in the 7MM, the treatment market of Cocaine Intoxication lacks approved therapy specific to Cocaine Intoxication treatment.

Potential launch of emerging therapies have the potential to create a significant positive shift in the Cocaine Intoxication market size.

The Cocaine Intoxication market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Cocaine Intoxication pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Cocaine Intoxication market dynamics.

Cocaine Intoxication Overview

Intoxication from excessive cocaine ingestion presents with a range of alarming symptoms, including rapid heart rate, elevated blood pressure, severe agitation, and paranoia. This dangerous condition poses significant challenges, from the risk of overdose to potential cardiac arrest. Compounded by concurrent polydrug use and underlying mental health issues, addressing its impact requires multifaceted strategies involving vigilant monitoring, targeted interventions, and comprehensive support systems.

Accurately diagnosing cocaine intoxication is complex due to its varied presentation and rapid metabolism. Essential laboratory tests such as urine toxicology screens and troponin assays play a crucial role, despite potential limitations like false negatives. Differentiating cocaine-induced symptoms from those of concurrent conditions such as rhabdomyolysis or meningitis demands meticulous evaluation. While imaging techniques can detect severe complications like intracranial hemorrhage, they may not always reveal subtle abnormalities. Prompt assessment is critical for identifying swallowed packets or assessing the risk of myocardial infarction. Clinical judgment is pivotal in navigating overlapping symptoms and potential adverse outcomes, necessitating a nuanced diagnostic approach.

Therapeutic interventions for cocaine intoxication primarily focus on managing acute symptoms and preventing complications. Fundamental supportive care includes stabilizing vital signs, ensuring hydration, and monitoring cardiac and neurological functions. Benzodiazepines may be administered to alleviate agitation and seizures, while antihypertensive medications help control elevated blood pressure. In severe cases, advanced cardiac support or interventions for intracranial hemorrhage may be required. Despite the absence of specific antidotes, symptom-based management and close medical supervision are crucial throughout the recovery process.



Cocaine Intoxication Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

As the market is derived using the patient-based model, the Cocaine Intoxication epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by, Total Emergency Visits due to Cocaine in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2020 to 2034.

The total emergency visits due to cocaine in the US are expected to increase with a significant CAGR by 2034, from around 550 thousand cases in 2023 in the US.

Among the EU4 and the UK, Spain (35%) had the highest emergency visits due to cocaine, followed by France in 2023. On the other hand, Germany had the least emergency visits due to cocaine around 3% in the same year.

In 2023, Japan accounted for around 122 thousand emergeny visists due to cocaine.

Cocaine Intoxication Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Cocaine Intoxication market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Cocaine Intoxication

Prevalent Cases of Cocaine Intoxication by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Cocaine Intoxication

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Cocaine Intoxication

Cocaine Intoxication Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Cocaine Intoxication market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Cocaine Intoxication market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Cocaine Intoxication Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Cocaine Intoxication Market Outlook

Antipsychotics such as haloperidol and olanzapine can be beneficial in treating symptoms of acute cocaine intoxication. According to the 2008 AHA scientific statement on cocaine-associated chest pain and myocardial infarction, benzodiazepines are categorized as Class I-B, and in the most recent ACC/AHA guideline for managing non-ST-elevation acute coronary syndrome, they are classified as Class IIa-C. Combination therapy using benzodiazepines along with antipsychotics has shown greater effectiveness compared to monotherapy.

Non-dihydropyridine calcium channel blockers like diltiazem and verapamil are reliable in reducing hypertension but do not effectively treat tachycardia. Dihydropyridine agents such as nifedipine should be avoided due to the potential for reflex tachycardia.

Phentolamine, an alpha-blocker, is recommended for alpha-mediated hypertension but does not address tachycardia effectively. However, it is infrequently used, partly due to clinician unfamiliarity with its administration and dosing. Alpha-1 blockers are not included in the recent ACC/AHA guidelines as they do not improve tachycardia.

Nitric-oxide mediated vasodilators such as nitroglycerin and nitroprusside effectively lower blood pressure, but their use should consider the risk of reflex tachycardia.

Most research on treating hyperadrenergic symptoms from cocaine involves β-blockers, although human trials and case reports do not support their use during intoxication. Labetalol, a mixed β/α blocker, is considered safe and effective for managing cocaine-induced hypertension and tachycardia without causing "unopposed alpha-stimulation." Its use for treating cocaine-associated chest pain is designated as Class IIb-C in the 2013 ACC/AHA guideline.

Agitation and psychosis often co-occur in patients with hyperadrenergic symptoms from acute cocaine toxicity. Dopaminergic receptor antagonists such as haloperidol, droperidol, ziprasidone, olanzapine, risperidone, and aripiprazole are commonly used to control these symptoms, though their effects on blood pressure and heart rate remain uncertain.

Diphenhydramine is frequently added to enhance sedation and prevent dystonia and akathisia. Hyperthermia resulting from cocaine toxicity is best managed with external cooling measures.

Emergency management of cocaine intoxication is challenging due to its complex presentation and potential complications. There is no single cure, and after addressing the acute issues, specific outpatient follow-up is generally lacking, leading to potential patient readmissions within a year. Therefore, rehabilitation is essential, beginning with detoxification involving plasma and liver cholinesterases.

Managing cocaine intoxication remains challenging without approved drugs for prevention or cure. However, Tonix Pharmaceuticals is developing TNX-1300, a recombinant protein enzyme produced using rDNA technology in a non-disease-producing strain of E. coli bacteria, for the treatment of cocaine intoxication. TNX-1300 has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA, offering hope for addressing this challenging condition.

Cocaine Intoxication Market Insights

The total market size of Cocaine Intoxication in the 7MM was approximately USD 126 million in 2023 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2024-2034).

The market size in the 7MM will increase at a constant CAGR due to increasing awareness of the disease, better diagnosis, decreasing stigma,and the launch of the emerging target therapy for Cocaine Intoxication.

Among EU4 and the UK, Spain with a share of 35% accounted for the maximum market size in 2023 while Germany occupied the bottom of the ladder with a share of 3% in 2023.

In 2023, Japan held the third-largest share, approximately 10%, of the Cocaine Intoxication treatment market among the seven major markets (7MM).

Scope of the Cocaine Intoxication Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Cocaine Intoxication Therapeutic Assessment: Cocaine Intoxication current marketed and Cocaine Intoxication emerging therapies

Cocaine Intoxication Market Dynamics: Cocaine Intoxication market drivers and Cocaine Intoxication market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Cocaine Intoxication Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Cocaine Intoxication Market Access and Reimbursement

