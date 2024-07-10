Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Report 2034: Epidemiology, Therapies, Latest Approvals by DelveInsight

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Report 2034

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease companies are Amgen Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, NewAmsterdam Pharma, CSL Behring, BMS, Silence Therapeutics Plc, and others.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Report:

The Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

The Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) market is projected to witness consistent growth throughout the forecast period (2023–2034). The market size of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease in the 7MM is expected to increase, driven by better diagnosis and launch of emerging Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease therapeutics market.

DelveInsight’s analyst projects that among the total cases of ASCVD in 7MM approximately 47% of cases were from the US. As per our estimations, in 2022, the US accounted for 26 million diagnosed prevalent cases of ASCVD.

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, EU4 and the UK comprised around 38% of the diagnosed prevalent cases of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease in 2022 among the 7MM.

Japan accounted for more than 8.2 million diagnosed prevalent cases of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease in 2022.

In the 7MM, the market mainly consisted of statins, which generated nearly USD 20,600 million in 2022.

The total market size of the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease is anticipated to experience growth during the forecast period due to the emergence of new and effective treatments, namely, Olpasiran , Ziltivekimab, and Obicetrapib, among others.

Key Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Companies: Amgen Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, NewAmsterdam Pharma, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., LIB Therapeutics LLC, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., CSL Behring, Resverlogix Corp, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Silence Therapeutics Plc, and others

Key Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Therapies: LEQVIO (Inclisiran), Olpasiran (AMG 890), Obicetrapib (TA-8995), and others

The Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease market dynamics.

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Overview

ASCVD is a progressive and chronic condition affecting various arteries in the body, including those supplying the heart (coronary arteries), brain (cerebral arteries), and legs (peripheral arteries). The main clinical manifestations of ASCVD encompass coronary artery disease, cerebrovascular disease (stroke), and peripheral arterial disease.

The development of ASCVD is influenced by multiple risk factors such as poor diet, physical inactivity, smoking, obesity, family history, and alcohol consumption. In its early stages, ASCVD may be asymptomatic, but as arteries narrow and blood flow decreases, symptoms such as angina, cold extremities, dizziness, fatigue, shortness of breath, and palpitations may appear. The specific artery affected and the extent of blood flow restriction can vary the symptoms.

Diagnosing ASCVD involves assessing symptoms and conducting risk assessments. Diagnostic tools include genetic testing for genes like APOE, LDLR, APOB, PCSK9, or LDLRAP1, and morphological examinations such as ultrasound, CT scan, MRI/MRA, or catheterization. Genetic and biomarker testing can confirm a suspected diagnosis of ASCVD, though accessibility and cost may limit their use.

Preventing ASCVD primarily involves promoting a healthy lifestyle from an early age. Treatment strategies focus on lifestyle modifications, pharmacotherapy, and invasive procedures as needed. A patient-centered approach is crucial, tailoring treatment based on individual risk factors and lifestyle habits. For clinical ASCVD, interventions like angioplasty or bypass surgery may be necessary to manage the condition effectively.



Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

In 2022, among the 7MM, the US recorded the highest number of diagnosed prevalece of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease, with approximately 26 million cases, these cases are projected to increase by 2034.

Among EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of ASCVD, with 5.7 million cases, followed by France and Italy in 2022. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest prevalent population in the European region in 2022.

In Japan, there were around 8.2 million diagnosed prevalence in 2022. These cases are expected to decrease at substantial CAGR due to a decline in the population.

The highest proportion of ASCVD cases was observed in the 65 years and above age group in the 7MM, while the least cases were in the age group 18–44 years.

The United States has the highest number of diagnosed cases of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease in males compared to females. In 2022, of all Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease cases, approximately 56% were males, while around 44% of males were diagnosed with the condition.

The comorbidity-specific cases of ASCVD were divided into recent Acute Coronary Syndrome, ischemic stroke, PAD, other CHD, and other comorbidities comprising CKD. Other Congenital heart diseases had the highest number of cases, 28 million in 2022 in the 7MM.

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease

Prevalent Cases of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease epidemiology trends @ Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Epidemiology Forecast

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.



Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Therapies and Key Companies

LEQVIO (Inclisiran): Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Olpasiran (AMG 890): Amgen Inc.

Obicetrapib (TA-8995): NewAmsterdam Pharma

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease market share @ Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Treatment Landscape

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Insights

The market for Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease is expected to experience positive growth with the approval of potential drugs like MK-0616, Obicetrapib (TA-8995), and TQJ230 (pelacarsen).

The Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) market’s total size in the 7MM reached approximately USD 23,000 million in 2022. Projections indicate a substantial CAGR from 2022 to 2034.

Out of the 7MM, the United States dominated the market in 2022, representing the largest share at 51%.

In 2022, EU4 and the UK captured nearly 35% and Japan around 13% of the total market share in the 7MM.

Among the forecasted emerging therapies, Olpasiran (formerly AMG 890) is expected to capture the highest market in the 7MM by 2034.

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Treatment Market

Treatment of ASCVD aims to mitigate cardiovascular event risk by addressing underlying factors like high cholesterol, hypertension, and diabetes through lifestyle adjustments, medications, and interventions. This comprehensive approach aims to enhance blood vessel health, alleviate symptoms, and improve overall cardiovascular well-being. The strategy for managing ASCVD varies based on disease severity, individual patient characteristics, and their specific risk factors.

A variety of drug classes are employed in ASCVD treatment. These include statins for lowering LDL cholesterol, antiplatelet agents such as aspirin to prevent blood clot formation, beta-blockers to reduce cardiac workload, ACE inhibitors/ARBs to manage blood pressure, diuretics for fluid balance control, nitrates for vasodilation, anticoagulants to prevent clotting, ezetimibe to decrease cholesterol absorption, PCSK9 inhibitors for further LDL cholesterol reduction, and diabetes medications to regulate blood sugar levels. These treatments collectively target key contributors to ASCVD risk, promoting overall cardiovascular health.

Several branded medications are available for ASCVD treatment, including LEQVIO (inclisiran), NEXLETOL/NILEMDO (bempedoic acid), NEXLIZET/NUSTENDI (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe), PRALUENT (alirocumab), XARELTO (rivaroxaban), and REPATHA (evolocumab). LEQVIO, approved by the FDA in 2021, is a PCSK9 inhibitor showing promise in reducing LDL cholesterol levels, particularly in patients with familial hypercholesterolemia or ASCVD who haven't achieved target LDL cholesterol levels with existing therapies; however, its availability in Japan is pending regulatory approval.

Scope of the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Companies: Amgen Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, NewAmsterdam Pharma, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., LIB Therapeutics LLC, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., CSL Behring, Resverlogix Corp, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Silence Therapeutics Plc, and others

Key Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Therapies: LEQVIO (Inclisiran), Olpasiran (AMG 890), Obicetrapib (TA-8995), and others

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease current marketed and Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease emerging therapies

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Dynamics: Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease market drivers and Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease

3. SWOT analysis of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease

4. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Disease Background and Overview

7. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease

9. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Unmet Needs

11. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Emerging Therapies

12. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Drivers

16. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Barriers

17. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Appendix

18. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Reports:

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Pipeline

"Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Pipeline Insight, 2024" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development

scenarios and growth prospects across the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease market. A detailed picture of the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease treatment guidelines.

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Epidemiology

DelveInsight's 'Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Epidemiology Forecast to 2034' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Latest Reports by DelveInsight

Adalimumab Biosimilar Market | Arbovirus Infection Market | Artificial Pancreas Device System Market | Dental Equipment Market | Gluten Sensitivity Market | Hypothyroidism Market | Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market | Mayus Kinase Jak Inhibitors Market | Mild Dry Eye Market | Mucopolysaccharidosis Market | Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Market | Pyoderma Gangrenosum Market | Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market | Intrathecal Pumps Market | Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market | Yellow Fever Market | Laryngeal Cancer Market | Female Infertility Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Chronic Brain Damage Market | Spain Healthcare Outlook Market | Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma Market | Asthma Diagnostic Devices Market | Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market | Airway Management Devices Market | Cough Assist Devices Market | Pulse Oximeters Market | Hemodialysis Catheter Devices Market | Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Germany Healthcare Outlook | Biopsy Devices Pipeline Insight | Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market | Infliximab Biosimilar Insight | Eosinophilic Asthma Market | Cushing Syndrome Market | Functional Dyspepsia Market | Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC) Devices Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

