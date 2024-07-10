Multiple System Atrophy Market Report 2032: Epidemiology, Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Multiple System Atrophy Market Insight Report

Multiple System Atrophy companies are Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Pfizer, Calithera Biosciences, Inc, AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Abbott, and others.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Multiple System Atrophy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Multiple System Atrophy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Multiple System Atrophy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Multiple System Atrophy Market Report:

The Multiple System Atrophy market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

MSA is a rapidly progressive synucleinopathies, group of disorders characterized by the abnormal deposition of the protein aS in the central and peripheral autonomic nervous system.

In 2022, the market size of MSA was highest in the US among the 7MM accounting for approximately USD 131 million that is further expected to increase by 2032.

The first line treatment include Levodopa, Adrenergic receptor agonists, and others (off label therapies like Clonazepam, gabapentin, etc.).

While the larger market is covered by Adrenergic receptor agonists, making up the total market of around USD 75 million in 2022, in the 7MM.

MSA approximately accounted 51 thousand cases in 2022 in the 7MM, the treatment market of MSA lacks approved therapy specific to MSA treatment

Theravance Biopharma’s Ampreloxetine (TD-9855) is being developed for treating patients with symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH) in MSA. It is estimated to launch by 2026 in the US.

This emerging therapy have the potential to create a significant positive shift in the Multiple System Atrophy market size

Key Multiple System Atrophy Companies: H Lundbeck A/S, Theravance Biopharma, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alterity Therapeutics, and others

Key Multiple System Atrophy Therapies: Ampreloxetine, Lu AF82422, AAV2-GDNF, and others

The Multiple System Atrophy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Multiple System Atrophy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Multiple System Atrophy market dynamics.

Multiple System Atrophy Overview

Multiple system atrophy (MSA) is a rare, rapidly progressing, and fatal neurodegenerative disorder of uncertain origin. Clinically, it manifests with a variable combination of Parkinsonism, cerebellar impairment, and autonomic and motor dysfunctions. Depending on the predominant clinical features, MSA is classified into different variants: the parkinsonian variant (MSA-P), characterized by Parkinsonism and striatonigral degeneration (SND); the cerebellar variant (MSA-C), featuring olivopontocerebellar atrophy (OPCA) and predominant cerebellar symptoms; and a mixed form combining both features.

Accurate diagnosis of MSA relies on a thorough medical history and detailed neurological examination. Ancillary tests are essential to confirm the diagnosis, rule out other conditions, and guide treatment strategies. This overview highlights diagnostic investigations crucial for identifying MSA.

Consensus guidelines recommend neuroimaging criteria to aid in the diagnosis of possible MSA. These criteria include MRI findings such as atrophy of the putamen, middle cerebellar peduncle, pons, or cerebellum, as well as brain PET or SPECT scans showing hypo metabolism in these areas, and dopaminergic denervation.

Brain MRI with standard sequences and diffusion-weighted imaging (DWI) is considered the gold standard imaging technique for evaluating parkinsonian and cerebellar syndromes, including MSA. It should be included in the initial evaluation of all suspected MSA cases. Various MRI modalities are available to aid in diagnosis.

Currently, therapeutic management focuses on symptomatic treatment as there is no curative therapy for MSA. Core symptoms of MSA-P, such as tremor, rigidity, bradykinesia, and postural instability, are typically present in about 90% of cases, regardless of subtype. Response to levodopa, a first-line therapy, is often poor or short-lived compared to Parkinson's disease (PD). Despite this, some MSA-P patients may benefit temporarily from levodopa therapy, with clinical improvement monitored using the Unified Multiple System Atrophy Rating Scale (UMSARS). However, levodopa can exacerbate orthostatic hypotension (OH) or cause severe side effects less common in PD patients. Withdrawal of levodopa may result in deterioration, even in cases of apparent non-response, underscoring the importance of carefully managing treatment strategies in MSA.



Multiple System Atrophy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

The total diagnosed prevalent cases of Multiple System Atrophy in the United States were around 24 thousand cases in 2022.

The United States contributed to the largest diagnosed prevalent population of Multiple System Atrophy, acquiring ~48% of the 7MM in 2022. Whereas, EU4 and the UK, and Japan accounted for around 28% and 24% of the total population share, respectively, in 2022.

Among the EU4 countries, Germany accounted for the largest number of Multiple System Atrophy cases followed by France, whereas Spain accounted for the lowest number of cases in 2022.

In 7MM, approximately 54% of the patient share is attributed to males whereas remaining 46% of females suffer from Multiple System Atrophy.

A higher number of diagnosed cases were estimated in the 50-59 age group, suggesting that the prevalence of MSA increases with age.

According to DelveInsight estimates, based on type there were around 31 thousand cases of MSA-P, while for MSA-C around 20 thousand cases were estimated, in the 7MM in 2022.

Multiple System Atrophy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Multiple System Atrophy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Multiple System Atrophy

Prevalent Cases of Multiple System Atrophy by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Multiple System Atrophy

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Multiple System Atrophy

Multiple System Atrophy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Multiple System Atrophy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Multiple System Atrophy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Multiple System Atrophy Therapies

Ampreloxetine, Lu AF82422, AAV2-GDNF

Multiple System Atrophy Key Companies

H Lundbeck A/S, Theravance Biopharma, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alterity Therapeutics

Multiple System Atrophy Market Dynamics

In recent years, there has been significant progress in understanding the neuropathological mechanisms underlying MSA, which is driving developments in the multiple system atrophy market. Efforts are focused on establishing reliable clinical criteria for diagnosing MSA due to its diverse clinical manifestations. The emerging pipeline shows promise with many therapies in early and mid-stage trials, potentially reshaping the dynamics of the MSA treatment landscape upon approval.

Pharmaceutical research is actively exploring novel mechanisms of action aimed at neuroprotection in MSA, presenting lucrative opportunities for key industry players. The anticipated approval of these therapies could significantly alter and expand the multiple system atrophy market.

Despite these advancements, the current consensus diagnostic criteria for MSA have limitations, hindering the development of disease-modifying treatments and clinical trials in the multiple system atrophy market. Presently, pharmacological treatments are symptomatic, with a notable absence of neuroprotective options.

Additionally, the recent introduction of generic versions of Droxidopa (Northera) in 2021 by several pharmaceutical companies has saturated the current MSA market. This influx of lower-cost generics may challenge the market dynamics, particularly with the potential introduction of more expensive emerging therapies.

Looking forward, the multiple system atrophy market faces challenges as most ongoing trials are in early or mid-stage development phases, suggesting that reliance on emerging therapies in the near term may be limited.

Scope of the Multiple System Atrophy Market Report:

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Multiple System Atrophy Companies: H Lundbeck A/S, Theravance Biopharma, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alterity Therapeutics, and others

Key Multiple System Atrophy Therapies: Ampreloxetine, Lu AF82422, AAV2-GDNF, and others

Multiple System Atrophy Therapeutic Assessment: Multiple System Atrophy current marketed and Multiple System Atrophy emerging therapies

Multiple System Atrophy Market Dynamics: Multiple System Atrophy market drivers and Multiple System Atrophy market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Multiple System Atrophy Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Multiple System Atrophy Market Access and Reimbursement

