Multiple Myeloma Market Report 2034: Epidemiology, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Multiple Myeloma Market Insights Report

Multiple Myeloma companies are BMS, Cartesian Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Abbvie (Pharmacyclics), Johnson & Johnson, MorphoSys AG/I-Mab Biopharma, and others.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Multiple Myeloma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Multiple Myeloma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Multiple Myeloma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Multiple Myeloma market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Multiple Myeloma Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Multiple Myeloma Market Report:

The Multiple Myeloma market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In March 2024, Johnson & Johnson announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) recommended CARVYKTI for the treatment of adult patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM) who have received at least one prior line of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor and an IMiD and who are refractory to lenalidomide

The total market size in the 7MM for multiple myeloma was estimated to be nearly USD 21,300 million in 2023, which is expected to show positive growth by 2034, owing to rise in incident cases, label expansion and penetration of current therapies in earlier lines, high adoption of newer therapies mainly CAR-T cell therapies and anti-BCMA, rich emerging pipeline, and expected increase in investment in the R&D activities

In 2023, the US accounted for the maximum share of the total market in the 7MM, i.e., approximately USD 14,300 million followed by EU4 and the UK.

Despite the significant advancements in multiple myeloma treatment, including various biological drugs and their combinations like IMiDs (lenalidomide, pomalidomide), anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies (daratumumab, isatuximab), anti-SLAM7 monoclonal antibody (elotuzumab), and new proteasome inhibitors (carfilzomib, ixazomib), relapse after first-line therapy remains a common challenge for most multiple myeloma patients.

In frontline multiple myeloma clinical studies, DARZALEX was successful and is now considered the standard of therapy. DARZALEX has outperformed rivals' expectations regarding effectiveness and safety and is expected to rule the multiple myeloma market.

A second CD38 antibody called SARCLISA has been approved for the treatment of multiple myeloma. SARCLISA continues its rapid acceptance in key markets. But DARZALEX has an advantage over SARCLISA of more than four years. Both monoclonal antibodies are competing against one another in a quadruplet regimen in both transplant-eligible and ineligible settings. The two CD38 antibodies are also close to a final showdown in patients who are not eligible for transplant. This wave of evidence for the CD38-RVd combinations comes from studies in the transplant-eligible group.

Key Multiple Myeloma Companies: Sanofi, Karyopharm Therapeutics, AbbVie, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Celgene, Bristol-Myers Squibb, RAPA Therapeutics, Pfizer, Array Biopharma, Cellectar Biosciences, BioLineRx, Celgene, Aduro Biotech, ExCellThera, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Precision BioSciences, Takeda, Glenmark (Ichnos Sciences SA), Poseida Therapeutics, Molecular Partners AG, Chipscreen Biosciences, AbbVie/Genentech (Roche), Janssen Biotech, Nanjing Legend Biotech, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Janssen, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cartesian Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Abbvie (Pharmacyclics) and Johnson & Johnson, MorphoSys AG/I-Mab Biopharma, and others

Key Multiple Myeloma Therapies: CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel), TALVEY (talquetamab), Mezigdomide (CC-92480), Linvoseltamab (REGN5458), and others

The Multiple Myeloma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Multiple Myeloma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Multiple Myeloma market dynamics.

Multiple Myeloma Overview

Multiple myeloma is a malignant condition characterized by the uncontrolled proliferation of clonal plasma cells in the bone marrow, leading to various complications that can result in organ dysfunction and ultimately death. This incurable malignancy arises from the accumulation of terminally differentiated monoclonal plasma cells.

The pathogenesis of multiple myeloma involves a clonal proliferation of plasma cells that produce monoclonal paraprotein, which can cause specific end-organ damage. It is considered part of the spectrum of monoclonal gammopathies. Recent advances in understanding its pathogenesis have significantly improved the management of patients with multiple myeloma.

Diagnosis of multiple myeloma typically involves a combination of tests based on the patient's symptoms, such as bone pain, weakness, and hypercalcemia, along with physical examination. Laboratory tests, including blood and urine tests, are crucial in confirming the diagnosis. Additionally, bone marrow aspiration or fine needle aspiration biopsy may be performed. Other diagnostic tests may include assessment of plasma cell proliferation, measurement of serum viscosity to gauge blood thickness, and echocardiogram to evaluate cardiac function. Determining whether the myeloma is smoldering or active guides subsequent treatment decisions.

Treatment strategies for multiple myeloma depend on the presence of symptoms and the patient's overall health. Physicians collaborate with patients to devise individualized treatment plans aimed at eliminating myeloma cells, controlling tumor growth, managing pain, and enabling patients to maintain an active lifestyle. Although multiple myeloma cannot be cured, it can often be effectively managed for extended periods. Standard treatments typically involve triplet therapy, combining targeted therapies, immunomodulators, and corticosteroids. Supportive care measures focus on symptom relief and maintaining optimal nutrition to improve quality of life.

This comprehensive approach underscores ongoing efforts to enhance outcomes and quality of life for individuals living with multiple myeloma.



Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

In the 7MM, the highest incident cases of multiple myeloma were seen in the United States, followed by EU4 and the UK.

Among EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest number of incident cases of multiple myeloma, whereas Spain accounted for the lowest in 2023.

Multiple myeloma is more common in males as compared to females. More than 50% of males in the United States are diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

Data suggests that roughly half of newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients are ineligible for transplant, and around a third of eligible patients do not receive the transplant. In the US, there were around 23,600 frontline transplant-ineligible patients and 9,200 transplant-eligible patients of multiple myeloma patients in 2023.

Regarding age-specific cases of Multiple myeloma, the age group of 65 and above has the highest number of cases accounting for more than 70% of cases in the United States, followed by 55–64 and 0–54 years.



Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Multiple Myeloma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Multiple Myeloma

Prevalent Cases of Multiple Myeloma by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Multiple Myeloma

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Multiple Myeloma

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Multiple Myeloma epidemiology trends @ Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology Forecast

Multiple Myeloma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Multiple Myeloma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Multiple Myeloma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Multiple Myeloma Marketed Drugs

CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel): Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine

TALVEY (talquetamab): Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine

Multiple Myeloma Emerging Drugs

Mezigdomide (CC-92480): Bristol Myers Squibb

Linvoseltamab (REGN5458): Regeneron

Multiple Myeloma Key Companies

Sanofi, Karyopharm Therapeutics, AbbVie, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Celgene, Bristol-Myers Squibb, RAPA Therapeutics, Pfizer, Array Biopharma, Cellectar Biosciences, BioLineRx, Celgene, Aduro Biotech, ExCellThera, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Precision BioSciences, Takeda, Glenmark (Ichnos Sciences SA), Poseida Therapeutics, Molecular Partners AG, Chipscreen Biosciences, AbbVie/Genentech (Roche), Janssen Biotech, Nanjing Legend Biotech, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Janssen, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cartesian Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Abbvie (Pharmacyclics) and Johnson & Johnson, MorphoSys AG/I-Mab Biopharma

Multiple Myeloma Therapies

CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel), TALVEY (talquetamab), Mezigdomide (CC-92480), Linvoseltamab (REGN5458)

Multiple Myeloma Market Insights

The total market size in the 7MM for multiple myeloma was estimated to be nearly USD 21,300 million in 2023, which is expected to show positive growth by 2034.

The total market size for multiple myeloma in the US was around USD 14,300 million in 2023, expected to rise by 2034.

Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany captured the maximum market share in 2023, whereas Spain was at the bottom of the ladder in the same year.

In the 4L+ setting, approved CAR-Ts (ABECMA and CARVYKTI) were expected to garner nearly USD 828 million in 2023 in the US and will rise with the approval of other emerging CAR-Ts during the forecast period.

Scope of the Multiple Myeloma Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Multiple Myeloma Companies: Sanofi, Karyopharm Therapeutics, AbbVie, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Celgene, Bristol-Myers Squibb, RAPA Therapeutics, Pfizer, Array Biopharma, Cellectar Biosciences, BioLineRx, Celgene, Aduro Biotech, ExCellThera, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Precision BioSciences, Takeda, Glenmark (Ichnos Sciences SA), Poseida Therapeutics, Molecular Partners AG, Chipscreen Biosciences, AbbVie/Genentech (Roche), Janssen Biotech, Nanjing Legend Biotech, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Janssen, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cartesian Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Abbvie (Pharmacyclics) and Johnson & Johnson, MorphoSys AG/I-Mab Biopharma, and others

Key Multiple Myeloma Therapies: CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel), TALVEY (talquetamab), Mezigdomide (CC-92480), Linvoseltamab (REGN5458), and others

Multiple Myeloma Therapeutic Assessment: Multiple Myeloma current marketed and Multiple Myeloma emerging therapies

Multiple Myeloma Market Dynamics: Multiple Myeloma market drivers and Multiple Myeloma market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Multiple Myeloma Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Multiple Myeloma Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Multiple Myeloma companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Multiple Myeloma Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Multiple Myeloma Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Multiple Myeloma

3. SWOT analysis of Multiple Myeloma

4. Multiple Myeloma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Multiple Myeloma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Multiple Myeloma Disease Background and Overview

7. Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Multiple Myeloma

9. Multiple Myeloma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Multiple Myeloma Unmet Needs

11. Multiple Myeloma Emerging Therapies

12. Multiple Myeloma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Multiple Myeloma Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Multiple Myeloma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Multiple Myeloma Market Drivers

16. Multiple Myeloma Market Barriers

17. Multiple Myeloma Appendix

18. Multiple Myeloma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Reports:

Multiple Myeloma Pipeline

"Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Insight, 2024" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Multiple Myeloma market. A detailed picture of the Multiple Myeloma pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Multiple Myeloma treatment guidelines.

Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology

DelveInsight's 'Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology Forecast to 2034' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Multiple Myeloma epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Latest Reports by DelveInsight

Adalimumab Biosimilar Market | Arbovirus Infection Market | Artificial Pancreas Device System Market | Dental Equipment Market | Gluten Sensitivity Market | Hypothyroidism Market | Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market | Mayus Kinase Jak Inhibitors Market | Mild Dry Eye Market | Mucopolysaccharidosis Market | Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Market | Pyoderma Gangrenosum Market | Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market | Intrathecal Pumps Market | Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market | Yellow Fever Market | Laryngeal Cancer Market | Female Infertility Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Chronic Brain Damage Market | Spain Healthcare Outlook Market | Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma Market | Asthma Diagnostic Devices Market | Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market | Airway Management Devices Market | Cough Assist Devices Market | Pulse Oximeters Market | Hemodialysis Catheter Devices Market | Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Germany Healthcare Outlook | Biopsy Devices Pipeline Insight | Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market | Infliximab Biosimilar Insight | Eosinophilic Asthma Market | Cushing Syndrome Market | Functional Dyspepsia Market | Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC) Devices Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.