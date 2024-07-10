FEMA Seeks Vendors for Maintenance of Group Site and Modular Homes

FEMA is actively seeking vendors for Group Site Maintenance and Maintenance/Repairs on FEMA-owned modular housing units being used as temporary housing for individuals and families displaced by the Maui wildfires.

FEMA will host an informational session from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at The Westin Maui Resort and Spa, Haleakala Ballroom, 2365 Kāʻanapali Parkway in Lahaina. Vendors attending Industry Day will learn of requirements for the maintenance on the group site and modular homes, which FEMA calls Alternative Transportable Temporary Housing Units. They will be installed at locations on Maui designated for FEMA group housing.

Pre-registration is required for the Industry Day event. All registration requests must be completed by noon Monday, July 22. To register, go to: https://fema.zoomgov.com/meeting/register/vJItcOGvrTIpHKARTDvxui7JiwoZn_THNC4

For the latest information on the Maui wildfire recovery efforts, visit mauicounty.gov, mauirecovers.org, fema.gov/disaster/4724 and Hawaii Wildfires - YouTube. Follow FEMA on social media: @FEMARegion9 and facebook.com/fema. You may also get disaster assistance information and download applications at sba.gov/hawaii-wildfires.