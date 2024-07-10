Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Market Report 2034: Epidemiology, Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Market 2034

Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome companies are atai Life Sciences, Medicinova, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc., and others.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Market Report:

The Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Market is projected to witness consistent growth throughout the forecast period (2023–2034). The market size of Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome in the 7MM is expected to increase, driven by the launch of emerging therapies.

DelveInsight’s analyst projects that the total number of Opioid withdrawal syndrome cases in 7MM were approximately 8,169,411 in 2022 and these cases are further expected to decrease during the forecasted period (2023-2034).

Most number of opioid misuse cases were estimated in the US, followed by the UK, Italy, and France in 2022.

In the US, the market mainly consisted of opioid agonist-antagonist, Alpha-2 adrenergic agonists and others, which generated nearly USD 1,170 million in 2022.

The total size of the Opioid withdrawal syndrome treatment market is anticipated to experience growth during the forecast period due to the emergence of new and effective treatments, namely DMX-1002 (Ibogaine), and others.

Key Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Companies: atai Life Sciences, Medicinova, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc., and others

Key Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Therapies: LUCEMYRA (lofexidine hydrochloride), DMX-1002 (Ibogaine HCl), MN-166 and others

The Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome market dynamics.

Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Overview

Opioid withdrawal encompasses a spectrum of symptoms that arise following the abrupt cessation, reduction in dosage, or discontinuation of µ-receptor agonist opioids, or upon administration of opioid antagonists (such as naltrexone or naloxone), or in some cases, partial opioid agonists (like buprenorphine), to individuals with physical dependence due to regular opioid use.

According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM–5) criteria, signs and symptoms of opioid withdrawal include lacrimation or rhinorrhea, piloerection ("goose flesh"), myalgia, diarrhea, nausea/vomiting, pupillary dilation, photophobia, insomnia, autonomic hyperactivity (such as tachypnea, hyperreflexia, tachycardia, sweating, hypertension, hyperthermia), and yawning. While no specific diagnostic test exists for opioid withdrawal, urine toxicology screening is essential to rule out withdrawal from other substances. Urine toxicology typically remains positive for opioids like morphine, heroin, codeine, oxycodone, and propoxyphene for 12 to 36 hours post-use. Specific testing is required to detect methadone, buprenorphine, and LAAM (L-alpha-acetylmethadol). Positive results for other drugs such as marijuana, cocaine, benzodiazepines, and amphetamines may also be common among opioid users. Additional assessments, including ECG, CBC, blood alcohol levels, and BMP, are recommended.

Management of opioid withdrawal syndrome primarily involves a combination of pharmacological interventions and supportive care. Medications like methadone, buprenorphine, and naltrexone are commonly used to alleviate withdrawal symptoms and manage cravings. These medications act by either mimicking the effects of opioids to a lesser extent or by blocking opioid receptors. Supportive care includes counseling, behavioral therapies, and psychosocial support to address the psychological components of addiction. Symptomatic relief for opioid withdrawal may involve loperamide for diarrhea, promethazine for nausea/vomiting, and ibuprofen for myalgia. Clonidine may also be administered to lower blood pressure.

This comprehensive approach aims to mitigate the discomfort of withdrawal and support individuals in their recovery from opioid dependence.

Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

According to DelveInsight estimations, 9,077,124 Number of cases with long-term opioid usage were found in 2022 in the 7MM.

As per DelveInsight’s estimations, the total number of cases with opioid withdrawal syndrome in the United States were approximately 7,087,561 in 2022 and are projected to decrease during the forecast period.

According to DelveInsight’s estimates, the number of opioid misuse cases in EU4 and the UK were found to be approximately 1,365,293 in 2022.

Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome

Prevalent Cases of Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome

Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Marketed Drugs

LUCEMYRA (lofexidine hydrochloride): US World Meds LLC

LUCEMYRA is an oral, selective alpha 2-adrenergic receptor agonist that reduces the release of norepinephrine. LUCEMYRA is not an opioid drug. While LUCEMYRA may lessen the severity of withdrawal symptoms, it may not completely prevent them and is only approved for treatment for up to 14 days. LUCEMYRA is not a treatment for OUD but can be used as part of a broader, long-term treatment plan for managing OUD.

LUCEMYRA is under license from Britannia Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. USWM, LLC is the exclusive licensee and distributor of LUCEMYRA in the United States and Its territories.

Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Emerging Drugs

DMX-1002 (Ibogaine HCl): DemeRx IB, Inc. /atai Life Sciences

DMX-1002 is an oral formulation of ibogaine, an oneirogenic indole alkaloid with cholinergic, glutamatergic, and monoaminergic receptor modulatory activity.

Ibogaine is a natural indole alkaloid derived from the West African iboga plant and has previously been marketed as a stimulant and antidepressant in France under the brand name Lambarène. Known for its oneirophrenic and hallucinogenic properties, uncontrolled data from hundreds of patients suggest that Ibogaine is effective as both an acute detoxifier and treatment for opioid addiction.

At present, DMX-1002 is in Phase I/II of clinical development for the treatment of Opiate Withdrawal Syndrome. As per the DemeRx pipeline, the drug is being developed for opioid withdrawal management and relapse prevention, whereas as per atai Life Sciences pipeline, the drug is being developed for OUD treatment.

MN-166: Medicinova

MN-166 is a first in class, orally bioavailable, small molecule glial attenuator that suppresses pro-inflammatory cytokines IL-1ß, TNF-a, and IL-6 and may upregulate the anti-inflammatory cytokine IL-10. It has additionally been shown to be a toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4) functional antagonist that may contribute to its attenuation of neuroinflammation. While considered a New Molecular Entity, or NME, in the United States and Europe, it involves redirection of an approved drug, ibudilast, which was first approved in Japan more than 20 years ago.

Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Therapies

atai Life Sciences, Medicinova, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Therapies

LUCEMYRA (lofexidine hydrochloride), DMX-1002 (Ibogaine HCl), MN-166

Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Market Insights

The Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Market is expected to experience positive growth with the approval of potential drugs like DMX-1002 (Ibogaine), BXCL501 and others.

The total Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Market Size in the 7MM was around USD 1,302 million in 2022. This is estimated to increase by 2034 at a significant CAGR.

In the 7MM, most of the Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Market Share was accommodated by Opioid agonist-antagonist generating nearly USD 1,107 million in 2022.

Among the 7MM, the US captured the highest market in 2022, covering a total of 90% market, followed by the UK, which is anticipated to grow during the forecast period (2023–2034).

In 2022, EU4 and the UK captured nearly 9% of the total market in the 7MM.

Among the forecasted emerging therapies, DMX-1002 (Ibogaine) is expected to capture the highest market in the 7MM by 2034.

Scope of the Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Market Report:

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Companies: atai Life Sciences, Medicinova, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc., and others

Key Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Therapies: LUCEMYRA (lofexidine hydrochloride), DMX-1002 (Ibogaine HCl), MN-166, and others

Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment: Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome current marketed and Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome emerging therapies

Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Market Dynamics: Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome market drivers and Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

