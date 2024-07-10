Seminar explores Vietnam-Japan semiconductor cooperation opportunities

VIETNAM, July 10 - TOKYO — A seminar in Tokyo on Tuesday brought together Vietnamese and Japanese stakeholders to explore opportunities for collaboration in the burgeoning semiconductor industry.

The event, hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan in collaboration with FPT Corporation, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation of Japan, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), the National Innovation Centre of Vietnam (NIC), and the People's Committee of Việt Nam's Hải Phòng city, drew around 300 guests, including representatives from leading Vietnamese and Japanese semiconductor firms.

In his opening speech, Vietnamese Ambassador Phạm Quang Hiếu highlighted Việt Nam's ongoing efforts to establish a robust semiconductor industry. These efforts include developing a dedicated industry strategy, a comprehensive workforce development plan, and attractive incentive packages to lure leading international semiconductor manufacturers and design companies, including those from Japan.

He announced Việt Nam's plan to train 50,000 qualified engineers for the semiconductor sector by 2030. At the same time, Việt Nam is fostering a national semiconductor ecosystem that will incorporate government bodies, businesses, universities, research institutions, financial institutions and startup incubators.

Building on the strong and enduring relationship between the two nations over the past five decades, Việt Nam wants to collaborate with Japanese organisations and firms in promoting investment, facilitating technology transfer, fostering labour exchange, and deepening integration within the global semiconductor supply chain, he said.

Shimizu Eiji, head of the Semiconductor Strategy Department at METI, called on both sides to seize opportunities and adopt specific solutions that leverage the strengths of each country, contributing to the future success of semiconductor cooperation.

The event also featured presentations on the current state and future prospects of the semiconductor industry in Asia, the potential for Việt Nam-Japan partnership in the field, and Việt Nam's strategic advantages in the global semiconductor value chain. — VNS