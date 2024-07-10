Onychomycosis Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Onychomycosis Market Report 2032

Onychomycosis companies are Moberg Pharma, Blueberry Therapeutics, Hallux, Pfizer, Bausch Health, Sato Pharmaceutical, Eisai, and others.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Onychomycosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Onychomycosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Onychomycosis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Onychomycosis market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Onychomycosis Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Onychomycosis Market Report:

The Onychomycosis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

As of 2022, Germany led European markets with a market size nearing USD 275 million, closely followed by France, which exceeded USD 218 million during the same period.

In June 2023, Emblation, a Scottish medical technology company, commenced a clinical trial in Canada to evaluate the efficacy of its Swift microwave skin therapy device for treating onychomycosis, commonly known as toenail fungus.

Key Onychomycosis Companies: Moberg Pharma, Blueberry Therapeutics, Hallux, Pfizer, MediQuest Therapeutics, Polichem S.A, Repolar Ltd., Celtic Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Hisamitsu Pharma, Polichem S.A., Pfizer, Bausch Health, Halcygen Pharma, Meiji Seika Pharma, photonamic GmbH, Viamet, Novartis, Topica Pharma, Taro Pharma, NanoBio Crp, Hallux, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme, Bayer, Abeona Therapeutics, Dow Pharma, Taro Pharma, and others

Key Onychomycosis Therapies: MOB-015, BB2603, HSG, Tavaborole, MOB015B, P-3058, Organogel of naftifine, Amorolfine, TDT067 and Lamisil, Albaconazole, HTU-520, P-3058, AN2690, Efinaconazole, SUBA-itraconazole, ME1111, PD P 506 A, VT-1161, terbinafine, Luliconazole, NVXT topical, NB-002, HTS-519, SCH 56592, Bifonazole cream 1%, EcoNail™, IDP-108, Itraconazole, and others

The Onychomycosis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Onychomycosis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Onychomycosis market dynamics.

Onychomycosis Overview

Onychomycosis is a fungal infection of the nails characterized by discoloration and thickening of the nail plate. Originally attributed predominantly to dermatophytes, recent research indicates that mixed infections and those caused by non-dermatophyte molds (NDMs) are increasingly common, particularly in warmer climates. When caused by dermatophytes, it is referred to as tinea unguium. The term encompasses infections by yeasts and saprophytic molds as well, affecting both fingernails and toenails, with toenail onychomycosis being more prevalent.

Onychomycosis is categorized into subtypes based on the pattern of invasion. Distal subungual onychomycosis (DSO) is the most prevalent subtype, affecting the distal part of the nail plate. Superficial white onychomycosis (SWO) involves invasion of the superficial layers of the nail plate, while proximal subungual onychomycosis (PSO) starts from the proximal nail fold and progresses distally. Endonyx onychomycosis (EO) occurs when the fungus invades the nail plate without affecting the nail bed. Total dystrophic onychomycosis (TDO) represents advanced disease following other subtypes. Secondary onychomycosis (SO) involves non-fungal nail conditions (e.g., psoriasis) with secondary fungal infection, clinically mimicking both fungal and non-fungal nail disorders.

Treatment strategies for onychomycosis include oral antifungals, topical treatments, and devices. Oral antifungals generally offer higher cure rates but carry risks such as hepatotoxicity and drug interactions. Topical treatments are associated with fewer serious side effects but typically result in lower cure rates and longer treatment durations.

Therefore, the treatment goal in onychomycosis management is to achieve optimal efficacy with treatments that minimize drug interactions and potential hepatotoxicity. Emphasis is placed on therapies that penetrate the nail bed effectively and offer shorter treatment durations.

Onychomycosis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Onychomycosis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Onychomycosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 8MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Onychomycosis

Prevalent Cases of Onychomycosis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Onychomycosis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Onychomycosis

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Onychomycosis epidemiology trends @ Onychomycosis Epidemiology Forecast

Onychomycosis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Onychomycosis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Onychomycosis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Onychomycosis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Onychomycosis Key Companies

Moberg Pharma, Blueberry Therapeutics, Hallux, Pfizer, Bausch Health, Sato Pharmaceutical, Eisai

Onychomycosis Therapies

MOB-015, BB2603, Hallux Terbinafine Subungual Gel

Onychomycosis Emerging Drug Assessment

Drug developers are increasingly focusing on addressing the current demands and unmet needs in the therapeutic market for onychomycosis.

Numerous companies are actively developing innovative therapies such as MOB-015 by Moberg Pharma, BB2603 by Blueberry Therapeutics, and Hallux Terbinafine Subungual Gel by Hallux.

MOB-015 represents a next-generation treatment for nail fungus designed for both over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription markets worldwide. Leveraging patented formulation technology, the treatment delivers high concentrations of terbinafine, a potent antifungal substance, effectively penetrating the nail. It incorporates emollient and keratolytic properties to achieve rapid and visible improvement.

MOB-015 is positioned to meet these market needs and benefits from patent protection until 2032 across major markets including the US, EU, Japan, and China.

Currently, the drug is undergoing Phase III clinical trials to assess its efficacy in achieving complete cure and to monitor adverse events in targeted toenail infections.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Onychomycosis market share @ Onychomycosis Treatment Landscape

Scope of the Onychomycosis Market Report:

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 8MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan, China]

Key Onychomycosis Companies: Moberg Pharma, Blueberry Therapeutics, Hallux, Pfizer, Bausch Health, Sato Pharmaceutical, Eisai, and others

Key Onychomycosis Therapies: MOB-015, BB2603, Hallux Terbinafine Subungual Gel, and others

Onychomycosis Therapeutic Assessment: Onychomycosis current marketed and Onychomycosis emerging therapies

Onychomycosis Market Dynamics: Onychomycosis market drivers and Onychomycosis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Onychomycosis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Onychomycosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents:

1. Onychomycosis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Onychomycosis

3. SWOT analysis of Onychomycosis

4. Onychomycosis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Onychomycosis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Onychomycosis Disease Background and Overview

7. Onychomycosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Onychomycosis

9. Onychomycosis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Onychomycosis Unmet Needs

11. Onychomycosis Emerging Therapies

12. Onychomycosis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Onychomycosis Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Onychomycosis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Onychomycosis Market Drivers

16. Onychomycosis Market Barriers

17. Onychomycosis Appendix

18. Onychomycosis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Reports:

Onychomycosis Pipeline

"Onychomycosis Pipeline Insight, 2024" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Onychomycosis market. A detailed picture of the Onychomycosis pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Onychomycosis treatment guidelines.

Onychomycosis Epidemiology

DelveInsight's 'Onychomycosis Epidemiology Forecast to 2032' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Onychomycosis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Latest Reports by DelveInsight

Adalimumab Biosimilar Market | Arbovirus Infection Market | Artificial Pancreas Device System Market | Dental Equipment Market | Gluten Sensitivity Market | Hypothyroidism Market | Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market | Mayus Kinase Jak Inhibitors Market | Mild Dry Eye Market | Mucopolysaccharidosis Market | Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Market | Pyoderma Gangrenosum Market | Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market | Intrathecal Pumps Market | Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market | Yellow Fever Market | Laryngeal Cancer Market | Female Infertility Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Chronic Brain Damage Market | Spain Healthcare Outlook Market | Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma Market | Asthma Diagnostic Devices Market | Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market | Airway Management Devices Market | Cough Assist Devices Market | Pulse Oximeters Market | Hemodialysis Catheter Devices Market | Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Germany Healthcare Outlook | Biopsy Devices Pipeline Insight | Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market | Infliximab Biosimilar Insight | Eosinophilic Asthma Market | Cushing Syndrome Market | Functional Dyspepsia Market | Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC) Devices Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.