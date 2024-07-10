Opioid Use Disorder Market Report 2034: Epidemiology Data, Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Opioid Use Disorder Market Report 2034

Opioid Use Disorder companies are Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Pfizer, Calithera Biosciences, Inc, AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Abbott, and others.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Opioid Use Disorder Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Opioid Use Disorder, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Opioid Use Disorder market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Opioid Use Disorder Market Report:

The Opioid Use Disorder market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In March 2023, the FDA approved BRIXADI for treating moderate to severe opioid use disorder. It comes in weekly and monthly injections, suitable for patients already on buprenorphine treatment.

The Opioid Use Disorder market size in the 7MM was around USD 2,000 million in 2023. The market is anticipated to witness a substantial positive shift owing to better uptake of existing drugs and raised awareness.

In 2023, the United States accounted for the largest market size (around USD 1,400 million) of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD), in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Opioid use disorder (OUD) is characterized by chronic opioid use causing distress or impairment, including intense cravings, increased tolerance, and withdrawal symptoms upon cessation. It encompasses dependence and addiction and can lead to severe consequences like disability or death.

As per DelveInsight’s estimates, the total prevalent cases of OUD were around 4,000,000 in 2023 in the seven major markets (7MM), and more than 50% of these cases were found in the US.

Currently, the US FDA-approved medications indicated for the treatment of OUD include buprenorphine, methadone, and naltrexone.

Key Opioid Use Disorder Companies: Trevena, Opiate Pharmaceutical, Aphios, Kyowa kirin, Gamida-Cell, Novartis, and others

Key Opioid Use Disorder Therapies: BRIXADI (buprenorphine), SUBLOCADE (buprenorphine), BXCL501, and others

The Opioid Use Disorder market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Opioid Use Disorder pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Opioid Use Disorder market dynamics.

Opioid Use Disorder Overview

Opioid addiction arises from a combination of genetic predispositions and environmental influences. Factors such as a history of substance abuse, psychiatric conditions, childhood trauma, and traits like impulsivity play significant roles in increasing the risk of addiction.

The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5), introduced the term "opioid use disorder" (OUD) to replace previous terms like "opioid abuse" and "opioid dependence." It outlines 11 primary symptoms used to diagnose the disorder and assess its severity based on the recurrence of these symptoms within a year.

Medication treatment for OUD has proven effective in reducing overdose rates and overall mortality. FDA-approved medications for OUD treatment include buprenorphine, methadone, and naltrexone. It is recommended that clinicians offer or facilitate treatment with these evidence-based medications, especially for patients with moderate to severe OUD. Clinicians who are unable to provide treatment directly should refer patients to specialists in substance use disorder treatment, such as office-based providers of buprenorphine or naltrexone, or opioid treatment programs certified by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to offer methadone or buprenorphine for OUD.

This approach ensures comprehensive care and improved outcomes for individuals grappling with opioid addiction.

Opioid Use Disorder Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

As per DelveInsight’s estimates, the total prevalent population of OUD in the US was more than 2,100,000 in 2023.

Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) was more common in males compared to females across the 7MM.

Most cases of OUD are found in the age group of 18 to 25 years, followed by 26 or older years.

The prevalent population of OUD in EU4 and the UK was ~1,440,000 cases in 2023 and the highest prevalent population was accounted for by Germany.



Opioid Use Disorder Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Opioid Use Disorder market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Opioid Use Disorder

Prevalent Cases of Opioid Use Disorder by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Opioid Use Disorder

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Opioid Use Disorder

Opioid Use Disorder Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Opioid Use Disorder market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Opioid Use Disorder market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Opioid Use Disorder Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Opioid Use Disorder Marketed Drugs



BRIXADI (buprenorphine): Braeburn Pharmaceuticals



BRIXADI contains buprenorphine, a partial opioid agonist. It is prescribed for moderate to severe opioid addiction in individuals who have initiated treatment with buprenorphine or are already undergoing buprenorphine therapy. It's an integral part of a comprehensive treatment plan that includes counseling and behavioral therapy.

BRIXADI is approved in both weekly and monthly subcutaneous injectable formulations at varying doses, including lower doses that may be appropriate for those who do not tolerate higher doses of extended-release buprenorphine that are currently available. The weekly doses are 8 milligrams (mg), 16 mg, 24 mg, 32 mg; and the monthly doses are 64 mg, 96 mg, and 128 mg.



SUBLOCADE (buprenorphine): Indivior



SUBLOCADE, a partial opioid agonist, and is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe opioid use disorder in patients who have initiated treatment with a transmucosal buprenorphine‐containing product, followed by dose adjustment for a minimum of 7 days. SUBLOCADE should be part of a complete treatment program that includes counseling and psychosocial support.

Opioid Use Disorder Emerging Drugs

Emerging Drugs



BXCL501: BioXcel Therapeutics

BXCL501 is an investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine, a selective alpha-2a receptor agonist for the treatment of agitation and opioid withdrawal symptoms. BioXcel believes that BXCL501 potentially targets a causal agitation mechanism, and the company has observed anti-agitation results in multiple clinical studies across several neuropsychiatric disorders.

The drug is in Phase Ib/II trial assessing safety, pharmacokinetics, tolerability, and efficacy by administering it twice daily for seven days to patients with opioid withdrawal symptoms.

Opioid Use Disorder Key Companies

Trevena, Opiate Pharmaceutical, Aphios, Kyowa kirin, Gamida-Cell, Novartis

Opioid Use Disorder Therapies

BRIXADI (buprenorphine), SUBLOCADE (buprenorphine), BXCL501

Opioid Use Disorder Market Insights

The highest market revenue was generated by the Buprenorphine in 7MM ~84% of total in 2023.

Among the 7MM, the United States had the highest market share of OUD in 2023, which accounted for approximately 67% of the total 7MM market.

Among the 7MM, EU4 and the UK, France had the highest market share of OUD in 2023.

The total market size of OUD in EU4 and the UK was more than USD 500 million in 2023.

Scope of the Opioid Use Disorder Market Report:

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Opioid Use Disorder Companies: Trevena, Opiate Pharmaceutical, Aphios, Kyowa kirin, Gamida-Cell, Novartis, and others

Key Opioid Use Disorder Therapies: BRIXADI (buprenorphine), SUBLOCADE (buprenorphine), BXCL501, and others

Opioid Use Disorder Therapeutic Assessment: Opioid Use Disorder current marketed and Opioid Use Disorder emerging therapies

Opioid Use Disorder Market Dynamics: Opioid Use Disorder market drivers and Opioid Use Disorder market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Opioid Use Disorder Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Opioid Use Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement

