Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline Report 2024: Companies, Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, Approvals by DelveInsight

In February 2022, Synthetic Biologics announced that VCN Biosciences, VCN-01 received Orphan Drug Designation for retinoblastoma from the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

In March 2022, Synthetic Biologics announced that it has completed the acquisition of VCN Biosciences, S.L. (VCN) following the satisfaction of all closing conditions.

In September 2021, CG Oncology announced a clinical trial collaboration to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CG0070, an oncolytic immunotherapy, in combination with OPDIVO (nivolumab), Bristol Myers Squibb’s anti-PD-1 therapy, for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancer in a Phase I/II clinical study.

In March 2021, Orgenesis Inc. announced that it has entered the planned second phase of a collaboration with Hospital Infantil Universitario Niño Jesús in Madrid, Spain. The collaboration is focused on an exclusive license agreement to further develop and commercialize the hospital’s proprietary Celyvir therapy for the treatment of solid tumors.

Key Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Companies: Genelux Corporation, Candel Therapeutics, CG Oncolgy, DNAtrix, SillaJen Biotherapeutics, Oncolytics Biotech, Wuhan Binhui Biotechnology, Oryx GmbH, Jiangsu Sinorda Biomedicine Co., Elicera Therapeutics, Orgenesis, Replimune, Immvira Pharma, ViroCure, GeneMedicine, PsiOxus Therapeutics, PsiOxus Therapeutics, Vyriad, VCN Biosciences, Beijing Syngentech, GeneMedicine, Oncolys BioPharma, SillaJen Biotherapeutics, Turnstone Biologics, and others

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Overview

Oncolytic virotherapy utilizes viruses capable of replicating to selectively destroy cancer cells. Not all viruses can be engineered into oncolytic viruses (OVs); those suitable must be non-pathogenic, able to target and eliminate cancer cells, and amenable to genetic modification for expressing tumor-killing agents. Factors influencing tumor selectivity include receptor-mediated cell entry levels, intracellular antiviral responses, and host cell susceptibility to viral gene expression and replication.

Olvi-Vec: Genelux Corporation

Olvi-Vec is a proprietary, non-pathogenic oncolytic vaccinia virus, modified to increase its safety, tumor selectivity and anti-tumor activity. Virus-mediated oncolysis results in immunogenic cell death and triggers immune activation and memory for long-term immunotherapy against cancer. Clinical results in more than 150 subjects have shown Olvi-Vec is well tolerated with documented clinical benefits. Currently the product is in Phase III stage of development for the treatment of Platinum-Resistant/Refractory Ovarian Cancer

CAN-2409: Candel Therapeutics

CAN-2409 (aglatimagene besadenovec) is an adenovirus-based replication deficient engineered gene construct encoding the thymidine kinase gene derived from the herpes simplex virus. It is injected directly into the tumor or target tissue The prodrug-derived cytotoxic nucleotide analogs are designed to inhibit DNA replication and repair, leading to the death of multiplying tumor cells, and in particular of cells undergoing repair from radiation or chemotherapy damage. Currently the product is in Phase III stage of development for the treatment of Prostrate Cancer.

CG0070: CG Oncology

CG0070 is an investigational oncolytic immunotherapy based on a modified common cold adenovirus backbone that contains a cancer-specific promoter and a GM-CSF transgene. CG0070, first replicates inside the tumor’s cells causing tumor cell lysis and immunogenic cell death. Then, the rupture of the cancer cells can release tumor-derived antigens, along with GM-CSF, that can stimulate a systemic anti-tumor immune response that involves the body’s own white blood cells. CG0070 is in development for a variety of solid tumor types to be used alone or in combination with immune checkpoint modulators. The therapy is in clinical development for the treatment of Bladder cancer and preclinical studies for solid tumors. In advanced clinical studies, CG0070 has been shown to be a safe and efficacious agent in NMIBC following BCG failure. Currently the product is in Phase III stage of development for the treatment of Non Muscular Invasive Bladder Cancer.

Pelareorep: Oncolytics Biotech

Pelareorep, is an investigational drug being developed by Oncolytics Biotech. It is an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent. This compound induces anti-cancer immune responses and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype -- turning "cold" tumors "hot" -- through innate and adaptive immune responses to treat a variety of cancers. Pelareorep has demonstrated synergies with immune checkpoint inhibitors and may also be synergistic with other approved oncology treatments. Currently the drug is being investigated in Phase III stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Metastatic Breast Cancer.

ParvOryx: Oryx GmbH

ParvOryx is an oncolytic parvovirus H1 (H-1PV), a wild type rat virus that infects and lyses tumor cells from a wide variety of cancers. These tumor types include glioblastoma multiforme, pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, melanoma, lymphoma, pediatric tumors such as neuroblastoma and medulloblastoma, prostate cancer and renal cancer, as well as tumor stem cells. H-1PV acts at relatively low multiplicities of infection. The virus exerts both cytotoxic and oncolytic (replication) effects. The cytotoxic effect is predominantly mediated by the non-structural protein (NS1), resulting in cell transcription dysregulation, cell cycle arrest, cell replication shut off, and activation of cellular stress response and induction of cell death. In addition, viral oncolysis induces a strong tumor-specific immune response leading to the recognition and elimination of minimal residual disease (bystander effect). ParvOryx is the smallest of all oncolytic viruses and is able to cross the blood brain barrier. Unlike other natural or modified oncolytic viruses currently under investigation, ParvOryx does not affect normal cells and is not pathogenic to humans. Currently the product is in Phase II stage of development for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

SND005: Jiangsu Sinorda Biomedicine

SND005 Oncolytic virus is a type of virus that preferentially infects and kills tumor cells. Initially, some tumor cells were specifically infected and destroyed by oncolytic viruses. Subsequently, the oncolytic virus replicates and proliferates in tumor cells, releasing new infectious virus particles to infect and destroy other tumor cells. Oncolytic viruses exert their oncolytic effects by directly lysing tumor cells or stimulating the host to produce an anti-tumor immune response. Among the new oncolytic virus drugs currently underway, SND005 is the only wild-type virus without genetic modification. It has a 14 - year history of clinical use. In a trial of 540 patients with melanoma, more than 44% of the patients benefited. In the safety and tolerability study of 190 patients, no serious adverse events were found, and the most common adverse event was low-grade fever. The clinical data and observations after the overseas market show that the survival rate of patients is increased by 4- 5 times, and it has excellent performance in stage II melanoma patients.

VCN-01: VCN Biosciences

VCN-01 is an innovativeconditionally replicative oncolytic adenovirus expressing PH20 hyaluronidase. Expression of hyaluronidase from VCN-01 facilitates virus penetration and decreases intratumorfluid pressure, enhancing antibodyup-take. In addition, VCN-01 capsid has been modified to allow the virus to partially evade liver tropism and target selectively the tumor after intravenous administration. Currently the product is in Phase I stage of development for the treatment of Pancreatic, Serous Epithelial Ovarian Cancer and Squamous Cell of Head and Neck.

Companies working in the Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Segment:

Genelux Corporation, Candel Therapeutics, CG Oncolgy, DNAtrix, SillaJen Biotherapeutics, Oncolytics Biotech, Wuhan Binhui Biotechnology, Oryx GmbH, Jiangsu Sinorda Biomedicine Co., Elicera Therapeutics, Orgenesis, Replimune, Immvira Pharma, ViroCure, GeneMedicine, PsiOxus Therapeutics, PsiOxus Therapeutics, Vyriad, VCN Biosciences, Beijing Syngentech, GeneMedicine, Oncolys BioPharma, SillaJen Biotherapeutics, Turnstone Biologics

