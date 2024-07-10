Groundbreaking Digital Scan Predicts Human Behavior
This new tech adds behavioral insights to every contact in your CRM without administering a single personal assessment!ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DNA Behavior, a global leader in behavioral data technology, has launched an innovative new product that can predict human behavior from a person’s digital footprint! Any contact list can now be instantly enriched with behavioral data by running a digital scan. This expeditious hands-off solution can transform how businesses understand and connect with their employees and clients. The rollout will commence with large consumer banks and insurance companies.
How the Digital Scan Works
The digital scan can identify natural behaviors and behavioral finance traits without using traditional psychometric questionnaires. Instead, it leverages generative AI and deep learning technologies to understand a person’s core behavior at the press of a button. The system can predict over 4,000 behavioral traits by analyzing demographic data and openly shared internet information. This allows for the delivery of quicker, but still highly accurate, communication styles and marketing insights with an average of 92% reliability. Users get customized conversation starters and other behavioral marketing insights that facilitate hyper-personalized client engagement.
Automation Technology Purpose-Built for Financial Services
This proprietary technology was initially built to meet the client engagement needs of one of the large international financial institutions DNA Behavior serves. Its capabilities have proven to increase revenues by providing a deep understanding of client buying and decision-making patterns. Key insights include:
• Spending Habits: Identifying the client’s propensity to save or spend allows for personalized financial advice and tailored product recommendations.
• Savings and Investment Preferences: Understanding how clients prioritize savings versus investments can guide the development of customized wealth management services.
• Risk Tolerance: Gauging clients' comfort with financial risk allows advisors to better suggest suitable investment products and insurance plans.
• Life Stage and Financial Goals: Knowing a client’s current life stage and long-term financial objectives helps in crafting personalized banking solutions that evolve with their needs.
• Channel Preferences: Understanding preferred communication and transaction channels (e.g., mobile banking, in-person services) enhances customer service and engagement.
• Loyalty Indicators: Identifying behaviors that signal loyalty, such as frequency of product use or participation in bank-led programs, helps to develop and refine loyalty programs.
• Meeting Facilitation: Identifying communication preferences and biases allows for ideal service provider matching, and automated facilitation insights guide meetings and interactions.
Impact on the BFSI Industry
The innovative scan positions DNA Behavior as a leader in Behavioral Finance AI solutions. The impact on the BFSI industry is expected to be:
• Highly Tailored Products and Services for a Personalized Banking Experience
• Improved Customer Service and Satisfaction
• More Insightful Loyalty Programs
• Precise Solutions in Wealth Management
• More Diverse Insurance and Investment Product Options
About DNA Behavior
Since 2001, DNA Behavior has served over 2.5 million people annually across 125 countries with its 46-question, independently validated discovery process, also referred to as the “DNA Full Scan.” This new digital scan supports the company’s broader goal to serve 1 billion people by offering the simplest, most accessible method of fostering better relationships and informed decision-making at scale.
Join the Waitlist for the Digital Scan
# # #
Faith Fisher
DNA Behavior Solutions, LLC
+1 866-791-8992
press@dnabehavior.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube