LAW NEWS RELEASE – Gun Buyback August 8 2024

July 9, 2024

THE DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT COMMUNITY GUN BUYBACK PROGRAM OFFERS GIFT CARDS FOR GUNS

HONOLULU – In an ongoing effort to protect Hawaiʻi residents from gun violence and keep communities safe, the Department of Law Enforcement (DLE) will host another community gun buyback event on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at the Aloha Stadium Lower Parking lot on Oahu, from 9:00 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Individuals who turn in the following firearms will be provided with compensation in the form of Foodland gift cards:

$200 Foodland gift card for any automatic or semi-automatic rifle, and ghost guns.

$100 Foodland gift card for handguns, rifles, shotguns, bump stocks, Glock switches

There is no limit on the number of firearms turned in, but individuals will be limited to receiving a maximum of three gift cards total. The locations will accept both working and non-working firearms. Non-firearms will not qualify for the gift cards.

Gun locks will be available for anyone who does not wish to turn in a gun, but want to make their firearms safe.

“Many people in the community are faced with the question of what to do with a firearm in the home that is no longer wanted or needed.” said Department of Law Enforcement Deputy Director Jared Redulla. “The DLE’s community gun buyback event is a convenient way to safely turn in firearms that people in the community no longer want to keep.”

Future gun buyback events are being discussed with county law enforcement partners statewide. Plans, including dates and locations, are part of those discussions and will be determined later.

This is an amnesty program, in which no questions will be asked about the person dropping off the gun(s). No identification will be required. Licensed gun dealers and active/retired law enforcement individuals are not eligible for participation. On-site officials reserve the right to refuse acceptance of firearms or issuing of gift cards.

