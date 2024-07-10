Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Signs 17 Bills to Enhance Crime Prevention, Public Safety and Improve Law Enforcement

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN SIGNS 17 BILLS TO ENHANCE CRIME PREVENTION, PUBLIC SAFETY AND IMPROVE LAW ENFORCEMENT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 9, 2024

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., today signed 17 significant bills aimed at improving crime prevention, public safety and law enforcement across Hawai‘i. These legislative measures are designed to enhance the state’s legal frameworks, ensure public protection and promote effective law enforcement practices.

“Today’s bills mark a substantial advancement in our efforts to enhance public safety and strengthen our law enforcement systems,” said Governor Green. “By addressing issues ranging from gun control to gambling regulation and support for survivors of abuse, we are building a safer and more just Hawaiʻi.”

SB2845 – REGULATING AMMUNITION ACCESS FOR INDIVIDUALS UNDER 21

SB 2845 aligns ammunition regulations with existing firearm laws by prohibiting the sale, ownership and possession of ammunition by individuals under 21. Specific exemptions are provided for hunting and target shooting activities. The Act introduces stringent identification verification requirements for sellers and updates penalties and enforcement measures to ensure compliance.

SB2197 – EXPANDING GAMBLING ENFORCEMENT

SB 2197 expands the definition of “advance gambling activity” to include various forms of material aid to gambling activities, such as creating gambling games, maintaining equipment and managing financial operations. The Act emphasizes the responsibility of those with control over premises used for gambling and includes a repeal and reenactment clause effective July 1, 2029.

SB2601 – EXTENDING CIVIL ACTION FOR SEXUAL ABUSE OF MINORS

SB 2601 extends the time period for initiating civil actions for childhood sexual abuse committed on or after July 1, 2024. This extension acknowledges the cognitive and emotional barriers that often delay disclosure. The Act also allows courts to mandate trauma-informed response training for legal entities involved in such cases, enhancing sensitivity and appropriateness in handling allegations.

HB2231 – ENHANCING DIVERSITY IN LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES

HB 2231 sets a goal to increase the representation of women law enforcement officers to 30% by 2030 and includes nonbinary officers in law enforcement agencies. The Act underscores the benefits of diversity, including improved public trust and better outcomes for crime victims. It requires law enforcement agencies to recruit officers from diverse backgrounds, including diverse educational backgrounds, and establishes benchmarks to measure progress towards the diversity goals.

The complete list of bills signed includes the following:

Click links to see full details of bills enacted into law.

RELATING TO ABUSIVE LITIGATION

HB2657 HD1 SD1

RELATING TO COMPUTER CRIME

SB2193 SD1 HD1 CD1

RELATING TO CRIME

SB2532 SD2 HD1 CD1

RELATING TO EXPUNGEMENT OF CRIMINAL RECORDS

SB2706 SD1 HD1

RELATING TO PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

SB3033 HD1 CD1

RELATING TO PENAL LIABILITY

SB3034 HD1 CD1

RELATING TO PROMOTING PORNOGRAPHY FOR MINORS

SB3037 SD1 HD1 CD1

RELATING TO THE PENAL CODE

HB1953 HD1 SD2 CD1

RELATING TO LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS

HB1611 HD2 SD2

RELATING TO LAW ENFORCEMENT

HB2352 HD1 SD2

Photos from today’s ceremony, courtesy Office of the Governor, will be uploaded here.

Governor Green presented this slide deck during the event.

Video of the event can be viewed here.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Office: 808-586-0120

Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Cell: 808-265-0083