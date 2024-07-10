Japanese Version of 'Career Studies' Launched on Amazon - Creating a New Era of Career Planning
The Japanese version of "Career Studies" Landing on Amazon, marking a new stage in the research of Chinese scholars in career planning and management.WUHAN, CHINA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, the Japanese version of "Career Studies" co authored by Professor Huang Dongxian and Associate Professor Liu Tingting from Hubei University of Economics and Management was officially launched on Amazon and distributed globally (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CWHXPBHQ). This means that the research achievements of Chinese scholars in career planning and management are presented to global readers in Japanese, which has attracted widespread attention and expectations.
Industry insiders believe that Career Studies has laid the foundation for future career studies to become an independent discipline. The career Tai Chi theory proposed in the book combines the Tai Chi philosophy of Eastern philosophy with career planning, advocating for a harmonious and balanced approach to addressing various challenges in career development. The career integration theory integrates multiple aspects of an individual's career, family, education, etc., providing a new path to achieving happiness and success in modern fast-paced society.
Professor Huang Dongxian said, "Our goal is to help readers understand their interests, abilities, values, and career goals. Through this book, readers can learn how to find a balance point in the fast-paced modern society, without losing their career development prospects and maintaining their personal quality of life."
Associate Professor Liu Tingting added, "Career studies is a systematic discipline about individual development, and this book is a summary of our years of research and practice. We hope it can become an important tool for readers to plan and reflect on themselves."
It is reported that after the Japanese version of the book was launched on Amazon, it quickly sparked heated discussions among Japanese academia and professionals. Tian Yu, Secretary General of the Beijing Chamber of Commerce in Japan, who was reading the book, said, "Career Studies provides many practical and feasible career planning methods, allowing me to re-examine my career goals and attitudes. The theories in the book are not only abstract academic discussions, but also incorporate many practical cases and experience sharing, which is very practical."
The successful publication and distribution of Career Studies not only demonstrate the scientific research capabilities of Chinese scholars in the field of career planning, but also provide an excellent work with profound insights and practical guidance for global readers. It is foreseeable that Career Studies will spark more discussions and research on career and personal development worldwide, providing inspiration and assistance to more people.
Huang Dongxian
National University
