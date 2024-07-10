Learning ADB’s Financial Management Requirements Efficiently Through an Online Course

The FM e-learning course offers the tools for learning ADB’s FM concepts and principles. Learners can take the course at their own pace and location and choose from learning journeys that are tailored to their needs, roles, and responsibilities. They can take all modules or only the modules that they need. Each module takes an average of 30 minutes to complete. Upon completion of the required modules, participants get a certificate of completion.

Figure 1: Poster of Financial Management in ADB-Financed Sovereign Operations e-Learning Course

Source: Asian Development Bank.

Learning Journey 1: FM for Non-FM Staff and Managers. This learning journey is for those who may not be involved in FM technical work but need to understand the major concepts and requirements of FM in ADB sovereign operations. It serves as a mandatory introductory module for all learners.

Learning Journey 2: FM in Project Design. For the finance staff of executing and implementing agencies who are involved in ADB-funded projects at the design stage. This includes modules on Cost Estimation, Financial Management Assessment, and Financial Analysis and Evaluation, which contain the critical concepts for conducting financial due diligence when preparing ADB-funded projects.

Learning Journey 3: FM in Project Implementation. For the staff and auditors of executing and implementing agencies who are involved or interested in projects under implementation. The module focuses on FM Monitoring, Financial Reporting, and Financial Auditing.

Learning Journey 4: FM in Project Closing. For staff who are involved in completing and closing projects where ADB-specific FM requirements need to be implemented.

Through the modules, learners understand the FM-related roles and responsibilities of a borrowing entity. They learn what to expect during ADB FM assessments, reviews and missions, and the project documents that are prepared during processing and implementation. They also familiarize themselves with FM-related information and documentation that need to be produced and submitted to ADB during implementation and completion. These include periodic progress reports of financial data, audited project and entity financial statements, and completion reports.