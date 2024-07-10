PREME TOKEN LAUNCHES PATRIOTS COIN ON JULY 4TH RAISING 40 ETH IN 7 DAY FAIRLAUNCH
PREME Token's concept is now a proven success! I look forward to helping as many businesses as possible, transition to WEB3 and become their own bank.”LAS VEGAS , NEVADA , USA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PREME Token is proud to announce a very successful Launch of (PTC) Patriots Coin, this week on the Ethereum blockchain!
— Johnathan Maness AKA The1legbandit
This launch serves as a massive step in showing the entire world the concept of how businesses can Tokenize themselves and have an entirely new way to conduct commerce on the blockchain. PREME Token's mission is to show the importance of transitioning businesses to WEB3 as quickly and seamlessly as possible.
Patriots Coin, a very successful WEB2 business, had eyes set on the blockchain for several years and partnering with PREME, swiftly brought that to fruition. Patriots Coin specializes in creating fractionalized and branded gold and silver for their clients. Another utility setting Patriots Coin apart is their game studio. Check out PATRIOTS RUSH and YERTLE THE TURTLE at patriotscoingames.com.
PREME Token's WEB3 concept quickly spurs business growth with an initial raise of liquidity on Pinksale Finance. In this case, with Patriots Coin, we raised an outstanding... 40 ETH (140K dollars) in one week.
PREME develops and launches smart contracts for their partners, like Patriots Coin, that greatly benefit PREME holders too, by incorporating at the minimum, a 1% TVL buy and burn of PREME Token. This function allows for instant liquidity in the PREME chart.
PREME Token offers a myriad of successful solutions for businesses looking to transition to WEB3, including tokenization, NFT crowd funding, marketing, consulting, and dAPPs.
The future is bright for both projects with PTC currently setting at .034 -- up 100% since launch and PREME TOKEN having 7 Buys and Burns in the first 48 hours. PREME Token plans to launch 5-20 more projects before the end of this year, so PREME's value and liquidity should be growing daily.
LOOK FOR PREME at ETH TORONTO - AUGUST 13TH and 14TH (special guest of the SHIBACALS team)
PREME CONTRACT ADDRESS:
0x7d0c49057c09501595a8ce23b773bb36a40b521f
*use premeswapper.eth -- send eth from defi wallet and you will get back PREME in 5 seconds
*do a test first of a small amount, if you have never done this before*
PTC CONTRACT ADDRESS:
0x1776c8ba4883b7e8f710e8f7b68646788340c177
Johnathan Maness
PREME TOKEN
+1 727-452-5452
