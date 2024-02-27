PREME Token is proud to announce revolutionary partnership with Tangem
PREME Token 0x7d0c49057c09501595a8ce23b773bb36a40b521f (PREME:PREME)
As both a business owner and cryptocurrency project leader, I see a digital currency future where every business will have its own token, so growth and security will be sustainable on the blockchain.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PREME Token is poised to become a world leader in transitioning businesses from Web2 to Web3.
— Johnathan Maness AKA The1legbandit
The partnership with Tangem delivers a redefining wallet experience by delivering top-level security, simplicity, and accessibility. Enjoy complete autonomy and independence while managing your assets with a single tap. Tangem Wallet breaks down barriers for crypto newcomers and enhances the custodial experience for advanced users.
PREME Token is now listed on the Tangem wallet for all investors to store their tokens.
PREME and partner (USFCR) US FEDERAL CONTRACTOR REGISTRATION will together, offer any business interested in Web3, vast solutions on Tokenization, DAPPS, Consulting, Marketing, Funding, NFTs, and beyond. Tangem wallet will be a staple to each of these relationships, adding a strong foundation for each business to manage their digital assets from.
PREME Token will continue to build on this partnership with Tangem and educate new investors as they come into this arena of digital currencies.
With worldwide cryptocurrency mass adoption just now passing 5% — it’s easy to see, massive growth in the future.
www.premetoken.com
www.tangem.com
www.usfcr.com
