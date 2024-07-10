RAD Security Selected as Finalist for Black Hat Startup Spotlight Competition

RAD Security recognized for its innovation in signature-less, behavioral cloud detection and response

If signatures weren’t good enough for endpoint detection and response or network security, why would they be good enough in the cloud? RAD shifts cloud detection and response to a behavioral approach ” — Jimmy Mesta, CTO and Co-Founder of Rad Security

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RAD Security, a behavioral cloud detection and response company, has been named one of four finalists for the Black Hat Startup Spotlight Competition in recognition of its work empowering security teams with a signature-less, behavioral approach to cloud detection and response. RAD Security will present its technology to a panel of prominent industry judges and a live in-person audience on Tuesday, August 6 in Las Vegas at Black Hat USA 2024.

The Black Hat Startup Spotlight Competition is in its third year, and is open to startups five years old or less with fewer than 50 employees. The competition is part of the Black Hat Innovators & Investors Summit, a selective event bringing together leading entrepreneurs, investors, CISOs, and forward-thinking industry front-liners. The competition serves as a high-profile platform for startups solving the most pressing problems of security teams with their innovative approaches, and RAD Security will present alongside three other startups at the conclusion of the day to a panel of judges before a winner is announced.

“It is an incredible honor for RAD Security to be selected as a finalist in the Black Hat Startup Spotlight Competition,” said RAD Security CEO and co-founder Brooke Motta. “It’s time for the industry to move away from an over-reliance on late, reactive signatures in cloud detection and response, to a behavioral approach that allows them to respond in real-time across workloads, identity and infrastructure.”

Unlike legacy approaches, such as one-size-fits-all CWPP and container detection solutions reliant on signatures, RAD takes a custom, behavioral approach that can counter evolving threats while sharpening inputs into shift-left and posture management. Transparent, behavioral baselines allow security teams to observe known good behavior, and anything that behaves differently is flagged as suspicious, creating an ultimate source of truth for novel cloud attacks in runtime or as far left as the software supply chain. Integrated with real-time identity and infrastructure context, RAD enables swift response actions. Security teams can enforce least privilege access based on observed behavior, quarantine malicious workloads, and maintain real-time posture awareness. The platform itself includes real-time KSPM, cloud native Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), runtime protection and portable workload fingerprints for software supply chain security.

"Today, security teams are exposed and reliant on reactive, legacy technology in cloud environments that already represent the most complexity and challenges. If signatures weren’t good enough for endpoint detection and response or network security, why would they be good enough in the cloud?” said Jimmy Mesta, CTO and co-founder of RAD Security. "RAD aims to shift detection and response in the cloud to a behavioral approach that catches zero days as they happen, so teams can achieve true resilience against emerging threats.”

The Black Hat Startup Spotlight Competition kicks off at 4:45PM PST on August 6 and winners will be announced at approximately 5:50 PM PST the same day. The panel of renowned expert judges includes Ketaki Borade, Senior Analyst at Omdia, Coleen Coolidge, CISO Advisor and Investor, Trey Ford, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Deepwatch, Hollie Hennessy, Senior Analyst at Omdia, Maria Markstedter, founder and CEO at Azeria Labs, Lucas Nelson, partner at Lytical Ventures, Robert J. Stratton III, Principal at Polymathics and venture partner at Nextgen Venture Partners, and Rik Turner, Principal Analyst at Omdia. For more information regarding Black Hat USA 2024, taking place at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas from August 3-8, please visit https://www.blackhat.com/us-24/ .

The RAD Security executive team will be in Las Vegas the entire week of Black Hat USA. Find out where they’ll be and how to meet the team here.

About RAD Security

RAD Security is a cloud native security company that empowers engineering and security teams to push boundaries, build technology and drive innovation so they can focus on growth versus security problems. In sharp contrast to signature-based, one-size-fits-all legacy CWPP and container detection and response solutions, RAD takes a behavioral approach that can counter evolving threats while sharpening inputs into shift-left and posture management.

About Black Hat

Black Hat is the cybersecurity industry’s most established and in-depth security event series. Founded in 1997, these annual, multi-day events provide attendees with the latest in cybersecurity research, development, and trends. Driven by the needs of the community, Black Hat events showcase content directly from the community through Briefings presentations, Trainings courses, Summits, and more. As the event series where all career levels and academic disciplines convene to collaborate, network, and discuss the cybersecurity topics that matter most to them, attendees can find Black Hat events in the United States, Canada, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.blackhat.com.

