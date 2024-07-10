Scoop Masters Ensures Safe and Sanitary Relief Areas for Dogs at the American Council of the Blind National Convention

Scoop Masters constructed specialized relief zones for guide dogs at the American Council of the Blind National Convention. Scoop Masters strives to create a safe, sanitary, and clean environment for pets and their owners. Scoop Masters offers professional poop-scooping services for families, events, residential communities, and commercial properties.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scoop Masters has been an integral part of the American Council of the Blind (ACB) National Convention since 2005, ensuring clean and accessible relief areas for guide dogs. Scoop Masters’ involvement at the ACB National Convention over the years has been a testament to their commitment to maintaining sanitary and safe environments for guide dogs and their handlers, which includes building relief areas and managing dog waste at the event.

Tim and Maria Stone, the owners of Scoop Masters, travel across the country each year to ensure that the convention venues are equipped with appropriate dog relief areas. Over the years, they have served in cities such as Phoenix, AZ; St. Louis, MO; Rochester, NY; Chicago, IL; and this year, Jacksonville, FL.

Scoop Masters has supported the convention for years by creating temporary dog relief areas, which act as giant litter boxes for guide dogs. These areas are made with a proprietary mix of wood shavings and deodorizers to manage smells and provide a comfortable environment for guide dogs to do their business. When the convention is held in a facility not naturally equipped to accommodate an abundance of guide dogs, these relief areas are constructed in places like parking garages, rooftops, and fourth-floor terraces. “We’ve had as many as 300 dogs at once in Las Vegas,” says Tim Stone, owner of Scoop Masters, “though the average is probably closer to 175.”

In addition to building relief areas, Scoop Masters handles the cleanup of any accidents within the hotel. This allows hotel staff to focus on their regular tasks and ensures any incidents are promptly addressed to prevent lingering odors or stains. Guide dogs experience significant stress during conventions due to the new environments, travel, and other dogs. Accidents are inevitable, and Scoop Masters is available around the clock during the ten-day conference to manage any situation that may arise.

Scoop Masters also contributes to the well-being of guide dogs by setting up stress-relief playrooms equipped with toys. This year, the “Bow Wow Lounge” is sponsored by Waymo. These playrooms provide much-needed breaks for the guide dogs, allowing them to relax and play. When indoor space isn’t available, Scoop Masters has constructed large outdoor fenced areas or indoor play zones.

The exceptional services provided by Scoop Masters at the ACB conventions have led to opportunities to support other dog-related events and organizations. One memorable collaboration was with The Seeing Eye, an organization that trains and provides guide dogs for the visually impaired. At a Seeing Eye event in upstate New York, Scoop Masters not only managed dog waste but also assisted in training guide dogs by purposely creating distractions to test the dog’s attention and focus.

Scoop Masters is a premier pet waste management company that operates across the United States. The company specializes in building dog relief areas and providing comprehensive dog poop removal services for families, events, residential communities, and commercial properties. With nearly two decades of experience, Scoop Masters is dedicated to promoting clean and safe environments for dogs and their owners.

