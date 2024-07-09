Bigger ED and High Dependency Unit part of $15 million Whyalla hospital upgrade

A $15.4 million redevelopment of the Whyalla Hospital and Health Service – funded by the Malinauskas Government and the Albanese Government – will deliver a bigger, brighter Emergency Department and a high-tech six-bed High Dependency Unit.

The redevelopment will complement the opening of the hospital’s new Birthing Unit, Woonabie, that helped the resumption of birthing services in Whyalla from the start of July.

The Emergency Department upgrade will mean there will be a 70 per cent increase in treatment bays – with 12 new treatment bays in the ED compared with seven currently.

New features will include a new negative pressure isolation room, two behavioural assessment rooms for patients in distress and a new triage and assessment zone.

The staged works will include new waiting rooms and reception areas with improved lines of sight, as well as easy pathways to transfer patients seamlessly to operating theatres, acute care wards and the mental health unit when needed.

The hospital’s High Dependency Unit will also receive an upgrade, with the six beds being moved to a space immediately adjacent to the Emergency Department for the first time.

The Unit is a critical part of the hospital’s function, helping patients who require a greater level of observation and treatment.

Bringing the two units closer together will help improve the management of patients and mean the most critically ill can get urgent care quickly if they deteriorate.

Staff will also be able to enjoy additional light and bright offices, kitchenettes and break room areas.

The State Government is investing $4 million towards the redevelopment, with an additional $11.4 million from the Albanese Government.

All hospital services will continue throughout the redevelopment with work starting this year and due to be completed by the end of 2025.

A number of rounds of consultation and planning with key stakeholders took place before the final design was developed.

The State Government is also committed to completely rebuilding the Whyalla ambulance station at Nicolson Avenue as was announced in the 2024/25 State Budget.

It will house the existing 26-person paramedic team as well as the 12 new paramedics that come online this month, and a six-person regional transfer crew expected to start in July 2025.

The station is expected to be operational in 2026, with crews operating from the existing facility during construction.

Attributable to Chris Picton

This is the biggest investment in the Whyalla Hospital and Health Service in a decade.

The new Birthing Unit is already providing a wonderful service to the community in a fresh and welcoming space. Now the ED and HDU are getting a revamp too.

The staff here provide a fantastic service, and these new upgrades will help them deliver the best of care to the whole community.

Attributable to Mark Butler

As part of the Government’s commitment to take pressure off our hospitals and make it easier for people to see a doctor, we have invested more than $11 million in this year’s Budget towards the Whyalla Hospital redevelopment.

People in Whyalla deserve greater access to urgent health care closer to home and our Government is committed to providing better access.

I look forward to continuing our work with the Malinauskas Government to create better access to health care when people need it the most.

Attributable to Karen Grogan

Whyalla locals have consistently raised with me how important the hospital is to making their city such a great place to live.

Regional South Australians deserve quality health care services where they live, and the Labor State and Federal Governments are delivering that.

This is a health care investment, but also an economic investment in Whyalla’s future.

Attributable to Eddie Hughes

Having a bigger Emergency Department and upgrading the facilities will help to future proof the hospital.

I am extremely passionate about having quality health services in Whyalla.

The recent return of birthing services was an important milestone, and now the improvements to the hospital will only continue to provide better services for the community.

Attributable to Flinders and Upper North Local Health Network Chief Executive Officer, Craig Packard

Health matters to our community. These works will deliver a fresh, modern, bright space we can be proud of.

Ultimately, I believe having state-of the art facilities will help us better attract health staff to the area, and that will help us continue to grow our services.