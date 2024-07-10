H2O Degree’s LoRaWAN Gateway Integrates Wireless Submetering/Leak Detection System with Building Management Systems
BMS1000 facilitates systems’ interoperability via standard protocols (BACnet, Modbus); Gateway integrates w/BMS as third-party on-premise device w/o internet.
As a fully ‘on-premise’ IoT device, the BMS1000 combines the functionality of a gateway, controller and modem, providing utility data to the BMS without the need for an internet connection.”BENSALEM, PA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H2O Degree – manufacturer of advanced two-way wireless submetering and leak detection systems – introduces the BMS1000 LoRaWAN gateway. Designed to provide seamless integration and interoperability between a building management system (BMS) and H2O Degree’s wireless water submetering and leak-detection system, the BMS1000 enables facility managers to make informed decisions to optimize utilities, reduce costs and meet sustainability goals.
— Don Millstein, H2O Degree President
The BMS1000 gateway provides interoperability between the two systems via BACnet, Modbus, MQTT and other standard industry protocols. An internet connection is unnecessary since interface is provided via wireless IoT connectivity utilizing the LoRaWAN protocol or wired connectivity (Modbus TCP/RTU, BACnet IP, LON, others). Once integrated, the BMS leverages data collected by the submetering system, enabling property managers to implement automated controls, such as adjusting plumbing and HVAC systems or lighting schedules based on utility consumption, occupancy patterns or demand response signals. Additionally, advanced analytics and reporting functionalities enable stakeholders to visualize water and electric usage trends, track performance metrics and allocate costs accurately – either on-premise or remotely. Water leak detection and flood notifications integrated into a BMS system can prevent thousands of dollars in wasted water from leaks or physical damages from floods.
“Utility data integration with a building’s BMS provides building owners and operators with the tools necessary to optimize resource utilization, enhance occupant comfort and drive sustainability initiatives,” said Don Millstein, H20 Degree’s president. “As a fully ‘on-premise’ IoT device, the BMS1000 combines the functionality of a gateway, controller and modem, providing utility data to the BMS without the need for an internet connection. This feature significantly reduces IT risks.”
Quick and easy plug-and-play installation and configuration of the BMS1000 is optimized for plumbers, electricians and other installers. The gateway automatically connects to the building automation and control system (BACS) via its bus as a third-party device or automatically creates a new BACS if none is available. The BMS1000 is fully configurable remotely via a dedicated user web interface.
Suzy Abbott
H2O Degree
6199858818 ext.
email us here