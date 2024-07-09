New seniors’ housing, Foundry centre coming to Terrace

CANADA, July 9 - Seniors and young people in Terrace will benefit from a new mixed-use development under construction that will include 43 affordable rental homes and a Foundry centre.

“With the addition of these 43 homes, all of which will be either accessible or adaptable, seniors can live comfortably and affordably in the community near their loved ones, giving families peace of mind,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “Projects like these are part of our government’s work to ensure people of all ages can remain in the community they call home.”

Located at 3221 Eby St., the project is a first-of-its-kind partnership between the Province, through BC Housing, the Terrace and District Community Services Society, and Foundry.

The five-storey project will have four storeys of affordable rental housing for seniors with 43 one-bedroom units, of which eight will be accessible and 35 will be adaptable. Rent will be determined near the completion of the building and will be based on unit size and household income.

“This project will bring much-needed homes and will bolster services available to youth in the Terrace community,” said Nathan Cullen, MLA for Stikine. “I’m thrilled to see how governments and community partners can work together to bring projects like this one to Terrace, and I’m looking forward to seeing the positive impact it has on families.”

The ground floor of the development will house the new Foundry centre, which will move from its temporary location at 3219 Eby St. All Foundry Terrace services will be offered in this new purpose-built and expanded space, and will feature a recreation space, medical assessment rooms, a kitchen, shower and programming spaces creating an inclusive and safe environment for young people. This space will be designed in collaboration with youth and families.

“Ensuring young people get connected to the support they need is our top priority,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “This newly expanded space in Terrace will grant young people and their families easier access to the mental-health, addictions and primary-care services they need for a brighter and healthier future, all under one roof.”

Foundry Terrace is one of 17 centres that are open throughout province. There are 18 other centres in development, for a total of 35 across B.C. over the coming years. Foundry is a provincewide network of integrated health-and-wellness services for young people from ages 12 to 24, and their families and caregivers. These integrated services make it possible for young people to access five core services in one location:

mental-health care;

substance-use services;

physical and sexual health care;

youth and family peer supports; and

social services.

“Every single young person deserves easy access to spaces where they are seen, supported and validated without being limited by geographical, social or economic barriers,” said Steve Mathias, co-executive director, Foundry. “We can't wait to see the positive impact that a purpose-built and expanded Foundry Terrace will bring to youth in the community!”

The building will be owned and managed by Terrace and District Community Services Society, one of the largest community service providers in northern B.C. It is expected to be completed in 2026.

“This new community resource is a demonstration and example of the type of collaboration that community-led not-for-profit charities provide for our communities,” said Michael McFetridge, executive director, Terrace and District Community Services Society. “We are proud to be bringing together different public-body organizations to generate significant value-added partnerships for communities that similar for-profit companies just can’t provide.”

The Province, through BC Housing, is providing approximately $7.8 million for the seniors’ housing project, as well as $615,000 in annual operating funding. These new homes for seniors are part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 80,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including nearly 270 homes in Terrace.

As part of its provincial strategy to improve mental-health and addictions care for young people, the B.C. government provides ongoing core funding to Foundry centres, which are a vital part of the system of care for children and youth in B.C. The Province is also providing $1 million toward the Foundry centre at this location, in addition to annual core funding. Through Budget 2023, the Province also allocated $75 million toward the enhancement and expansion of Foundry services around the province.

A backgrounder follows.