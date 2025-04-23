Northern Community Shuttle Program approves services

CANADA, April 23 - People in the northern rural communities of the province will have access to reliable, safe and affordable regional transportation options with eight community shuttles.

“People with limited transportation options rely on the Northern Community Shuttle Program to get them around and connect to their friends and family,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Transportation and Transit. “This program ensures people in communities can continue to access the services they need and when they need them in small northern communities.”

The Northern Community Shuttle Program enables local governments, First Nations communities and not-for-profit organizations to develop small-scale transportation solutions that connect to services, amenities and long-haul transportation services, such as BC Bus North. Shuttle services in and between communities support the mobility of people who live and work in northern B.C., allowing them to visit family and friends and access the services they need.

“Having eight organizations support their communities through the operation of inter-community shuttle services is an important piece of supporting the social fabric of northern B.C.,” said Ben Campbell, CEO, Northern Development. “Reliable, affordable and safe transportation options between rural communities is crucial to the well-being of individuals for social, economic and health reasons. The continuation of seven services and addition of Yekooche First Nation as a shuttle operator demonstrates the value of this work for residents and visitors of northern B.C.”

Northern Development Initiative Trust manages the Northern Community Shuttle Program, which provides grants to communities and organizations to operate community shuttles. This program will ensure the continuation of services provided by seven organizations and the addition of one new service provider. Funding of more than $1.3 million is allocated to the eight approved shuttles for a two-year operating term until 2027.

Learn More:

For a backgrounder about the eight community shuttles, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/Northern_Community_Shuttle_Backgrounder.pdf