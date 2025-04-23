B.C. supports advanced manufacturing of forestry products

CANADA, April 23 - New support for forestry-sector manufacturers in the province is creating sustainable jobs, strengthening local supply chains, establishing new made-in-B.C. products and reinforcing B.C.’s position as a leader in mass-timber innovation.

“These timely investments into our province’s manufacturing and forestry value-added sectors will help strengthen homegrown B.C. companies, which in turn creates stronger local economies and sustainable jobs,” said Diana Gibson, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation. “We’re working alongside industry to build a stronger, more resilient economy that works better for people and communities.”

Through the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund (BCMJF), the Government of B.C. is contributing as much as $11 million toward four forestry-sector capital projects in the province. The projects are helping B.C.-based forestry-product manufacturers grow their businesses by constructing new production facilities, purchasing new equipment and adding new high-value product lines, while creating and protecting hundreds of jobs.

Spearhead Timberworks Inc., near Nelson, specializes in the design and fabrication of highly advanced timber architecture. Spearhead is strengthening its capabilities, backed by as much as $7.5 million from the B.C. government to drive its expansion. This includes construction of a new purpose-built facility and implementation of advanced technology that will increase its competitiveness on the international stage, adding state-of-the-art production lines for specialized curved and double-curved glulam. The project will strengthen Spearhead’s capacity to fabricate high-complexity, high-value timber projects using B.C. wood, while creating more than 60 skilled jobs in the Nelson area.

Spearhead’s cutting-edge technology and high-value products demonstrate how B.C.’s fibre can be used to generate significant economic benefits and highly skilled jobs in a high-demand sector. The Kootenay region is quickly establishing itself as a hub for British Columbia’s growing mass-timber economy, uniting a network of local sawmills. The network includes but is not limited to Harrop-Procter Community Cooperative and J.H. Huscroft Ltd., value-added wood manufacturers, such as Kalesnikoff Mass Timber Inc., and progressive training in wood design, digital fabrication and sustainable construction delivered through Selkirk College.

“Over the past 35 years, we’ve honed our craft in advanced timber fabrication, completing over 450 projects worldwide and building a reputation as trailblazers in our field,” said Josh Hall, partner at Spearhead Timberworks Inc. “This investment from the Province will help us showcase B.C.’s remarkable wood resources globally, while creating long-term jobs at home. We’re honoured by the trust placed in us and excited to continue contributing meaningfully to our community and timber industry.”

More forestry-sector manufacturers receiving funds from the BCMJF include:

Langley - Westlam Industries Ltd. is a wood-product manufacturer that specializes in construction-grade plywood. Westlam’s products play an important role in the housing and commercial building sector in B.C. and Canada, ensuring a strong local supply of key building materials. It will receive as much as $1.5 million to construct a new production facility and install new automated equipment that will introduce automation, improve fibre utilization, and increase output and productivity, while creating 46 jobs.

Castlegar – Mercer Celgar Limited Partnership is a kraft pulp mill and biorefinery that produces premium pulp and generates bioenergy for the BC Hydro power grid. The company will receive as much as $1.75 million to modernize its small-log line and install equipment capable of processing smaller-diameter logs and a wider range of low-grade fibre. This investment will help maximize the value of fibre inputs and secure more than 400 jobs at the facility, making it one of the largest employers in the region.

Penticton – Greyback Construction Ltd. is a commercial, residential and industrial construction contractor that is diversifying into prefabricated housing construction. It will receive as much as $235,000 to renovate a former mill site and purchase equipment that will vertically integrate and streamline production of prefabricated exterior walls and floors while creating 12 jobs, helping to create more homes quicker in B.C.

“British Columbia’s forestry companies and workers show what innovation, craftsmanship and hard work looks like,” said Ravi Parmar, Minister of Forests. “Spearhead, Westlam, Mercer Celgar, Greyback Construction, and many, many more across the province are stepping up and investing in their workers and their communities, and we’re right there with them. The Manufacturing Jobs Fund creates jobs, strengthens supply chains and supports people in their incredible work around this province.”

The BCMJF is helping manufacturers throughout the province scale and grow their operations to make more made-in-B.C. products that create good jobs and strengthen the economy. BCMJF has also accelerated transition within the forestry-product sector to high-value manufacturing. The program has incentivized more than $680 million flowing into forestry-product manufacturing, leading to the direct creation and protection of more than 3,500 forestry-sector jobs, many in regional, remote and Indigenous communities. Nearly one-quarter of all wood-product manufacturers in B.C have applied to the program, demonstrating that producers are investing in the future of forestry in the province.

BCMJF has also led to increased production of mass timber, engineered wood and bioproducts, with B.C.-based companies leading the way in innovative uses of waste wood, residuals and available fibre for high-value, high-demand products and exports. The Province has partnered with 73 forestry-product manufacturers with more to come, dedicating more than $97 million to the industry in collaboration toward a stable, sustainable forestry sector in B.C.

Quick Facts:

The BCMJF supports high-value industrial and manufacturing capital projects in all sectors that create and protect well-paying jobs.

The BCMJF has committed $146 million toward 132 projects to date, unlocking more than $1 billion in private-sector and other public investment. Every million dollars invested results in $7 million in total direct capital investments in B.C., $590,000 in tax revenue to the Province and $5.3 million in provincial gross domestic product (GDP) during the capital construction phase alone.

Funded projects will create and protect more than 4,700 jobs throughout B.C.

To learn about the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund, including a list of recipients and updated application deadline information, visit: https://gov.bc.ca/ManufacturingJobsFund

