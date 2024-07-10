Benefit Advisors Network Admits Tooher-Ferraris Insurance Group as Newest Member
Tooher-Ferraris met our strict standards in ethics in business, knowledge of the industry, and a commitment to high quality service. We are thrilled to welcome them to BAN.”ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wilton, Connecticut-based Tooher-Ferraris Insurance Group is the newest member of the Benefit Advisors Network (BAN), an international network of progressive and visionary employee benefit brokers and consulting firms from across the United States and Canada.
— Perry Braun, President & CEO, BAN
“In order to gain membership into BAN, Tooher-Ferraris Insurance Group had to successfully pass a stringent screening process,” says Perry Braun, President & CEO of the Benefit Advisors Network. “When determining whether to admit an organization into BAN, we closely examine ethics in business, knowledge of the industry, as well as commitment to providing high quality service – and Tooher-Ferraris met our standards in all of these areas.”
Family owned and operated since 1932, the Tooher-Ferraris team, comprised of of 37 career insurance professionals, is licensed in 38 states and prides itself on designing insurance and risk management programs to meet the unique needs of every individual, family, and business it insures. The firm is predominately a Property & Casualty agency, having recently opened the Group Benefits division in 2020.
“Access to resources needed to compete are critical to our customers growth objectives so that we can continue to offer relevant value-added services,” says Eric Ferraris, CIC, CRM, CLTC, Principal at Tooher-Ferraris Insurance Group. “In the ever-changing landscape of the market, and solutions around compliance, human capital management and insurance, we are thrilled to be a part of the Benefit Advisors Network.”
“We saw BAN as a competitive advantage to continue to develop our team, connect with industry thought leaders, and provide unique solutions to our customers,” continues Ferraris.
The collaboration and sharing of intellectual knowledge between fellow members is unlike any other organization in our industry, regardless of size. Unlike many other industry organizations, BAN members collaborate on business rather than compete, therefore it limits membership by market or geographic area. BAN is more interested in being the best than being the largest. That unique structure and philosophy allow members to share and support one another with best practices, strategies and expertise because they are unencumbered by concern with the presence of competitors.
BAN firms are able to offer their clients the kind of resources normally found only in a major national firm. But, rather than answering to corporate headquarters or shareholder interests, BAN members answer to their clients, delivering the care and consideration of an interested local partner that understands what local employers want and need.
About Benefit Advisors Network
Founded in 2002, BAN is an exclusive, premier, international network of independent, employee benefit brokerage and consulting companies. BAN delivers industry leading tools, technology, and expertise to member firms so that they can deliver optimum results to their employee benefit customers. BAN intentionally limits membership because of the highly collaborative interactions. For more information, visit: www.benefitadvisorsnetwork.com or follow them on LinkedIn.
