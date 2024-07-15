Boltive Launches New Product Ad Monitor: Revolutionizing Ad Insights with AI-Powered Discovery Engine
Empowering Brands and Publishers with Advanced AI Technology for Real-Time Ad Compliance and Enhanced SecuritySEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boltive, a leading technology company, announces the official launch of Ad Monitor, a cutting-edge ad discovery engine that empowers advertisers, marketers, and brand managers with real-time insights into online ads. With over 1.5 billion ad impressions analyzed daily, Ad Monitor delivers insights into the actual ads delivered to consumers' browsers.
Ad Monitor harnesses the power of advanced AI models to analyze ad content comprehensively. It examines images, text, and logos, creating conceptually related ad groups. Users gain real-time insights through an intuitive “Ask Me Anything” search engine. Whether ensuring content compliance or safeguarding brand reputation, Ad Monitor delivers actionable answers promptly.
“The ability to quickly and easily find ad creatives is a game-changer. This tool is incredibly intuitive and efficient, making our ad management so much easier and more effective. I’m genuinely excited about the possibilities this opens up for us!” explains a client among the top 10 US News Publishers.
Let’s expand on the key features of Ad Monitor:
SEMANTIC SEARCH: With an extensive database of over 18 million ads (growing daily), Ad Monitor empowers users with ad insights at their fingertips. Simply enter queries related to any content concept, and Ad Monitor responds with a set of ads that match.
IMAGE SEARCH: Ad Monitor’s reverse image search feature revolutionizes ad management. Users can upload an image and swiftly identify related ads. The AI models scan the database for matches based on content, text, and logos. This tool is invaluable for addressing bad ad escalations from customers.
TAKE ACTION: Detailed ad reports capture essential data, including URLs, ad networks, and creative IDs. Users can export these reports for easy sharing with partners. Whether collaborating on compliance efforts or brand protection, Ad Monitor streamlines communication and resolution.
The launch of Ad Monitor underscores Boltive’s dedication to innovation in digital advertising technology. By equipping clients with robust tools to maintain ad integrity, Boltive aims to reshape the future of online advertising, ensuring a safer and more trustworthy digital environment for all stakeholders.
About Boltive
Boltive privacy and security software gives enterprises a defense against unsafe digital media including malicious, offensive, and surveillance ads and tracking. Since 2016 the company has safeguarded audiences with the flagship Ad Lightning product and has expanded its portfolio to include Privacy Guard and Ad Monitor. Boltive works with many of the top 100 Comscore publishers and protects 100 billion impressions globally per month. In a media environment characterized by new malware threats and new regulations, Boltive products bring transparency and control to ad quality and privacy.
