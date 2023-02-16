Boltive CEO Dan Frechtling accepted into Forbes Technology Council
Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives.
Connecting with other executives, exchanging ideas, and continuing to learn with them is a valuable tool for Boltive and the data privacy community.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boltive (formerly Ad Lightning), the leading provider of ad quality compliance solutions for publishers, advertisers, and brands, announced today CEO Dan Frechtling has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, and other technology executives.
— Dan Frechtling, Boltive CEO
Frechtling was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome Dan into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the Council, Frechtling has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. He will also work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
“I’m honored and excited to be part of an amazing, talented group of professionals. As part of the Forbes community, I look forward to sharing my expertise on ad quality and compliance and look forward to learning from other technology experts and leaders from a variety of industries. Connecting with other executives, exchanging ideas and continuing to learn with them is a valuable tool for Boltive and the data privacy community,” said Boltive CEO Dan Frechtling.
ABOUT BOLTIVE
For brands who value security and privacy compliance online, Boltive detects and corrects invasive media. This includes malicious, offensive and surveillance ads and tracking. Since 2016 the company has safeguarded audiences with the flagship Ad Lightning and new Privacy Guard products. . Boltive works with many of the top 100 Comscore publishers and protects 100 billion impressions globally per month. Boltive regularly earns a Net Promoter Score (NPS) in the top 1% of software companies.. In a media environment characterized by new malware threats and new regulations, Boltive products bring transparency and control to ad quality and privacy.
For more information on Boltive, visit https://www.boltive.com/. To learn more about Boltive CEO Dan Frechtling and read his articles on Forbes, visit his Forbes Technology Council profile.
