Concierge Auctions: ‘The Knoll House’, Pasadena's Largest Estate, is Pending Sale for US$19.6 Million in Just 47 Days

Prestigious Langham Huntington Hotel area masterpiece pending sale with Josh Flagg of Compass, and Darrell Done and Carol Chua of Coldwell Banker Realty

— Josh Flagg, Compass

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced that ‘The Knoll House’, a historic c1916 estate located in Pasadena, California, is pending sale for US$19.6 Million after just 47 days of auction marketing. Designed by renowned Los Angeles architect Myron Hunt and later expanded by Gordon Kaufmann, AIA, the property was offered in cooperation with Josh Flagg, star of Bravo TV’s long-running “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” television show, of Compass, and Darrell Done and Carol Chua of Coldwell Banker Realty.

Located at 2 Oak Knoll Terrace, 'The Knoll House' offers over 32,000 square feet, including a 12,300-square-foot residence and a 20,500-square-foot entertainment gallery. Set on 2.38 acres in a tranquil private cul-de-sac, it features seven bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, and 11 half bathrooms. The residence exudes historical charm, while the museum-grade entertainment gallery by Ladd & Kelsey showcases modern luxury. Meticulously restored, the property seamlessly blends historic significance with contemporary comforts, making it perfect for both intimate gatherings and large-scale events.

“‘The Knoll House' speaks to the growing market of luxury buyers seeking something truly unique—combining prime locations, like Pasadena, with the added allure of a unique property history." stated Chad Roffers, co-founder and CEO of Concierge Auctions. "At Concierge Auctions, we excel in connecting sellers with buyers who desire both luxury and heritage, and the sale of 'The Knoll House' truly embodies that."

"'The Knoll House' is a shining example of a timeless aesthetic," said Flagg. "We’re happy to have worked with Concierge Auctions to find the next owner for this grand trophy estate, where they’ll be able to enjoy the pinnacle of refined living that only this storied home can provide."

"The Knoll Estate is one-of-a-kind," said Darrel Done and Carol Chua. "From its exquisite architectural details to its beautifully maintained grounds, the estate provides a living experience that is both extraordinary and unparalleled. Working with Concierge to match this special home with its future owner was timely and efficient, and we look forward to future collaborations to bring these incredible homes to market.”

Images of the property can be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photo credits should be provided to Concierge Auctions.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 36 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

http://conciergeauctions.com

