Meister Seelig & Fein Achieves Distinguished Honors in Legal 500 US Rankings Across Multiple Practices

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meister Seelig & Fein PLLC (MSF) has been recognized in the prestigious Legal 500 US rankings across multiple practice groups. Three MSF practices and several attorneys have been honored for their commitment to client success and firm excellence. The Legal 500 is one of the world’s leading legal directories and The Legal 500 United States provides an up-to-date view of the US legal market, highlighting top lawyers and firms.

This year, MSF earned a Tier 3 ranking for their International Litigation practice. Handling complex matters for leading clients in both state and federal courts, the group was noted for its "people, expertise, and knowledge." The practice is led by partners Alexander Pencu, Christopher Major, and Kathryn Matthews, who received accolades in these rankings. Partners Michael Sloan and Marina Tarasova were also recognized as key lawyers in this group. Described as "a bright team capable of working with untypical issues in a changing world."

Additionally, two MSF partners’ individual practices have been ranked as "Ones to Watch." These include Mitchell Schuster’s Sports practice and Henry Mazurek’s Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense practice. Mitch’s Sports Practice, noted for its crisis management counseling, specializes in high-profile legal disputes, libel lawsuits, and bribery allegations for prominent sports figures. Known as a market-leading crisis specialist, Mitch provides strategic advice to high net-worth individuals facing adverse situations.

Henry Mazurek’s Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense practice was acclaimed for handling a variety of white-collar matters, from insider trading and money laundering to public corruption. With over 30 years of experience representing individuals targeted by law enforcement and federal and state prosecutors, Henry is committed to connecting with each client, serving as both an effective advocate and a lifelong friend.

MSF has also been recognized again by Chambers USA published in June 2024 with two MSF attorneys and two practices honored, highlighting the firm's exceptional talent and sophisticated clientele. MSF earned a new “Band 4” Nationwide ranking in Sports Law and for the second consecutive year, Chambers USA has ranked MSF’s Partner Alexander Pencu and the firm’s Litigation: General Commercial practice, now with a “Band 5” ranking with the practice ranked as Highly Regarded.

About Legal 500

Legal 500 has been analyzing the potential of law firms across the world for 33 years. Each year, a comprehensive research project assesses the strengths of law firms in over 150 jurisdictions, resulting in a list of the most cutting-edge and up-to-date vision of the legal market.

About Meister Seelig & Fein

Marking 30 years of Industry Excellence. Meister Seelig & Fein PLLC (MSF) is a multi-service law firm headquartered in New York City, driven by entrepreneurial energy and focused on delivering results for clients. Our accomplished lawyers, team approach, and integrity – first philosophy ensures that we are partners in our clients’ success. MSF services a diverse range of clients in many practice areas, including commercial litigation, criminal defense and crisis management, real estate transactions and litigation, corporate and tax-related matters, cross-border disputes, intellectual property, technology, trusts & estates, and employment-related matters.