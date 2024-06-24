Meister Seelig & Fein Earns National and Regional Honors in Chambers USA 2024 Rankings

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meister Seelig & Fein PLLC (MSF) has achieved regional acclaim in Chambers USA and now boasts a new national recognition. In the 2024 edition, two MSF attorneys and two practices have been honored, highlighting the firm's exceptional talent and sophisticated clientele. Chambers USA is a respected legal industry ranking that showcases top lawyers and law firms across the United States.

This year, MSF earned a new “Band 4” Nationwide ranking in Sports Law. This category recognizes lawyers and law firms that demonstrate a commitment to the sports sector and understand the unique pressures and constraints under which sports entities and athletes operate. Mitch Schuster, Partner and Chair of the Litigation Department, offers clients a unique combination of litigation experience and a deep understanding of the sports and entertainment industry. Mitch’s practice includes professional athletes from the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, as well as recording artists and film and television talent. With over 30 years of experience, he is known as a market-leading crisis specialist. His strategic and focused advice, combined with his ability to quickly identify, assess, manage, and respond to risks and critical events, has helped preserve his clients’ reputations and protect their personal and professional brands.

For the second consecutive year, Chambers USA has ranked MSF’s Partner Alexander Pencu and the firm’s Litigation: General Commercial practice, now with a “Band 5” ranking. The practice is ranked as Highly Regarded. Alexander Pencu, a member of the Commercial Litigation Practice in the New York office, has extensive cross-border and international litigation experience. His work focuses on antitrust, breach of contract claims, business torts, unfair trade practices, trade secret misappropriation, shareholder derivative suits, corporate divorces, disputes arising from the sale of businesses, and non-compete claims. According to Chambers, Alexander “has in-depth knowledge of the law and his representation of clients is very thorough. He presents a 360-degree viewpoint on any subject and provides excellent guidance.”

Every year, Chambers conducts thorough research to compile comprehensive rankings of the leading lawyers, legal departments, and law firms in the country. The assessment considers various factors, including legal expertise, professionalism, client satisfaction, business acumen, work ethic, dedication, and other qualities valued by legal service consumers. Chambers USA, recognized as one of the world’s most esteemed and exclusive attorney ranking publications, has remarked, “Meister Seelig & Fein has a truly deep bench of very talented practitioners.”

