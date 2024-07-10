The Mext platform is delighted to announce the Mext Learning Summit 2024 on November 21-22, 2024

About

Mext is a comprehensive platform that brings together various features and capabilities to facilitate the creation, management, and engagement of a metaverse. With Mext, professionals can unlock the potential of the metaverse and Web3 era, transforming their marketing approaches, delivering immersive experiences, fostering communities, and exploring new learning tools. Our AI powered Metaverse platform offers unique matchmaking features and unlimited possibilities for customization, interactivity, and collaboration, empowering users to create unique metaverse environments tailored to their specific goals and requirements.

https://mext.app/