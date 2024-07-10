The Mext platform is delighted to announce the Mext Learning Summit 2024 on November 21-22, 2024
The Mext platform is delighted to announce the Mext Learning Summit 2024 on November 21-22, 2024 , an event focused on tackling the educational challengesPARIS, ILE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mext platform is delighted to announce the inaugural Mext Learning Summit 2024, a groundbreaking event focused on tackling the educational challenges presented by Digital Natives. Embracing the theme "Tailored Learning for Digital Natives," we invite you to join us on November 21-22, 2024, hosted on the innovative Mext Digital Campus Metaverse.
Mext, an AI-driven platform specializing in crafting 3D interactive spaces and an innovative content authoring toolbox for learning, is thrilled to announce the Mext Learning Summit 2024. Centered around the theme "Tailored Learning for Digital Natives," this event goes beyond mere discussion on education in our fast-paced digital era. It marks a crucial initiative to shape a brighter future for children and young professionals, thereby fostering societal prosperity.
Acknowledging the unique learning styles and diverse knowledge of today's generation, the summit emphasizes the importance of adaptive learning content that resonates with Gen X, Gen Y, and Gen Z. This approach ensures enhanced engagement by catering to their distinct communication preferences and tech-savvy nature.
As more young individuals enter the workforce, the summit aims to facilitate seamless integration across multiple generations in today's dynamic workplace landscape.
This Summit is designed for educators and professionals leading in Learning & Development (L&D), Human Resources (HR), Instructional Design, eLearning Content Development, and Virtual Training. We welcome L&D leaders, educators, and experts in the learning industry to collaborate with us in unlocking the power of immersive 3D technologies and AI to craft educational experiences that truly resonate with the expectations of today's learners.
Program Highlights
Sessions
• Panel Discussions: In-depth discussions on session topics, followed by Q&A.
• Individual Presentations: Insights and innovations from industry experts.
Workshops
• Certificate workshops led by experts, providing attendees with valuable credentials.
Networking Sessions
• Open Networking: Connect with other attendees via video, audio, chat, or spatial audio.
• Speed Networking: AI-matched one-on-one meetings for targeted networking opportunities.
Student Esports Showdown
• A unique esports tournament for students to showcase their gaming skills.
Points Reward System
Participants can earn points through various activities such as registering early, interacting on social media, and active participation during the Summit. Prizes will be awarded based on the points accumulated, with the top scorers choosing their prizes first. Winners must be present at the Summit to claim their prizes.
