Celebrated Actress BRIANA BENDER Takes Back Her Power in Dramatic Short Film ‘THE VOICE BEHIND THE STORY’

'The Voice Behind the Story' starring Briana Bender

Premiering on Vimeo July 11, 2024

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actress Briana Bender confronts domestic and sexual violence starring in the dramatic short film, THE VOICE BEHIND THE STORY. The indie earned Bender two Best Actress awards on the festival circuit and is now set for a streaming release on Vimeo beginning July 11th.The film chronicles a young journalist on her journey from victim to crusader. Carrie (Bender) must confront the trauma from her past abusive relationship in order to tell the story that is in her heart, find her voice as a writer, and seek justice.Bender also produced the film, explaining “I championed the story as both a lead actress and producer because I wanted to sink my teeth into this complex character, as well as shed light on this sensitive issue. So, I brought everybody together to make it happen.”To assist her with the project, Bender turned to married couple and KS Productions partners, the award-winning indie director-writer Paolo Pagliacolo and award-winning executive producer Jen Krater. For the cast, the creative team leaned into actors they already knew from studying together at Krater Studios, including Marisa Frankie, Jamie Amos, and Nick Fiore.Bender was named ‘Best Actress in a Drama’ for her portrayal of Carrie by Best Actor Awards NY and NY International Film Awards. Now, she is excited for a wider audience to experience the film, “All my preparation for the film, along with years of training, came to a head with Carrie. I discovered raw, emotional truth throughout the whole production, exploding when we filmed the final scene. It took everyone’s hard work to make that magic happen, and it also could not have been planned.”Originally from upstate New York, Bender began her creative ventures at an early age. She would often engage in imaginative play, performing skits with friends for parents and the neighborhood, participating in youth theater, practicing singing and dance, as well as spending weekends writing stories and drawing. Also exposed to the world at large, she traveled extensively with her parents while homeschooled and participated in seven language immersion programs abroad since the eighth grade.Eventually, she made her way to Ithaca College, double majoring in French and Environmental Studies. During that same time, the acting bug kept biting, so she joined the Actors Workshop Ithaca and trained in the Meisner Technique for five semesters. The multilingual actress went on to complete her MA in French Translation at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, before making the move to Los Angeles to pursue her entertainment career professionally. Bender has also set her sights on screenwriting and is currently working on both a short film and a feature length film project.For THE VOICE BEHIND THE STORY visit: TheVoiceBehindTheStoryFilm.com Follow BRIANA BENDER on Instagram: @brianabenderofficial Or visit her website: brianabenderinc.com

Official Trailer for 'The Voice Behind the Story'