North Carolina Oil and Gas Commission Rules Committee to on Monday July 15, 2024

The North Carolina Oil and Gas Commission Rules Committee will meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday July 15, 2024, online via Microsoft Teams.

An in-person listening station for those unable to attend online will also be available in the fifth-floor conference room of the Archdale Building at 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604.

An agenda and supporting documents will be posted on the Commission website prior to the meeting.

Oil and Gas Commission Meeting:

When: 10 a.m. - noon (ET), Monday July 15, 2024

Where: Microsoft Teams or fifth-floor conference room of the Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604

Join meeting via Microsoft Teams

Meeting ID: 227 221 394 257 Passcode: 2Z3SFV

Join by phone: +1 984-204-1487 Phone conference ID: 795 686 474#



To learn more about the Commission and to view the agenda and related documents, visit: N.C. Oil and Gas Commission | NC DEQ

The Oil and Gas Commission is responsible for adopting rules on oil and gas exploration in North Carolina. The Commission also has the authority to regulate the spacing of wells for oil and gas exploration, establish areas where oil and gas drilling can occur, and limit the production of oil and gas exploration.